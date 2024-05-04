2024 Saskatchewan Baton Twirling Championships held in Regina

Baton twirlers from across the province are competing in Regina this weekend, trying to qualify for a spot to compete at the Canadian Championships in Oshawa Ont., in July.

The championships are taking place at the University of Regina gymnasiums on Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of competitors took part, some as young as five-years-old.

Nancy Lightheart, competition director with the Saskatchewan Provincial Championships, said the competition really brings a sense of community among the athletes.

"It's just a really great opportunity to get together with athletes from across the province. They don't see each other very often but when they get together in these events, it's like seeing old friends all the time,” she said.

“The practice gym is just a really awesome environment. They are chatting and talking to each other but also competing against each other, so there is always a little bit of a rivalry."

Some of the athletes who competed who are already part of the national team will be competing at the World Championships in Sweden in August.

“There’s a handful of those athletes who are competing here today (Saturday), it’s kind of another warmup event for them for their big challenge, which is August, the World Championships,” Lightheart said.