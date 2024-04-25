REGINA
Regina

    • 'Just pleased its happening now': City, province, feds join together to fund $32M Dewdney Ave revitalization

    The City of Regina, province of Saskatchewan and federal government have teamed together to fund Dewdney Avenue’s revitalization.

    Each level of government has come forward with around $11 million to total $32 million for the project.

    “This project represents what we can achieve when we receive the support of all levels of government,” Mayor Sandra Masters said at a media event Thursday morning.

    The city says the project will create a more vibrant community by replacing century-old infrastructure in the Warehouse District, repave Dewdney Avenue and create more accessible pedestrian corridor.

    “When you have all three levels of government funding a project, it makes it much more affordable,” said Sask. Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris.

    “This project will accommodate [Regina’s] growing needs and pave the way for a vibrant and sustainable future,” federal Minister of Infrastructure Sean Fraser said in a statement. “Benefitting both residents and businesses in the years ahead.”

    The city purchased the land known as ‘The Yards’ about a decade ago. They received funding to overhaul the space five years ago.

    “I’m just really pleased it’s happening now,” Masters said.

    The infrastructure upgrades will support a multi-use space that could include rental properties, business and even potentially a recreation centre.

    “It’s really important we’re looking to the future,” deputy city manager Kurtis Doney said. “Pipes will be sized to support future use on the yards as well as existing development in the Warehouse District.”

    Masters says the improvements are crucial to Regina’s downtown revitalization.

    “It’s a big plot of land,” she added. “When this goes and it’s a connection to downtown, you create a district that’s married with brand new infrastructure, buildings and tenants.”

    “That will cause support for business and nightlife,” Masters said.

    Construction on the two-year project begins April 28.

