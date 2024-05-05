Over 250 farm-related power line incidents reported in 2023: SaskPower

SaskPower is reminding farmers to be wary and make safety a priority while operating equipment near power lines.

While accidents can always happen, the provincial electrical Crown says there’s a noticeable rise in power line contacts as farmers make their way into the field during seeding and harvest.

In 2023, a total of 268 farm-related power line incidents were reported to SaskPower, according to a news release.

“We understand that spring seeding is a very busy time across Saskatchewan,” Director of Safety Nidal Dabghi said in the release.

“We urge farmers to work safely so they can come home safe tonight.”

The Crown reminds producers to avoid operating equipment while fatigued, to use a spotter when moving equipment close to power lines, and planning routes ahead of time to help prevent accidents.

SaskPower provides a “Look up and Live” interactive map, which displays overhead power lines across the province.

In the event anyone contacts a live power line — SaskPower urges residents to follow its safety procedures.

If able to, operators should remain in their vehicle and call 911 immediately.

If the line contact causes a fire, operators should follow the safe exit procedure: