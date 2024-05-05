REGINA
Regina

    • Over 250 farm-related power line incidents reported in 2023: SaskPower

    Saskatchewan power lines can be seen in this CTV News file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Saskatchewan power lines can be seen in this CTV News file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    SaskPower is reminding farmers to be wary and make safety a priority while operating equipment near power lines.

    While accidents can always happen, the provincial electrical Crown says there’s a noticeable rise in power line contacts as farmers make their way into the field during seeding and harvest.

    In 2023, a total of 268 farm-related power line incidents were reported to SaskPower, according to a news release.

    “We understand that spring seeding is a very busy time across Saskatchewan,” Director of Safety Nidal Dabghi said in the release.

    “We urge farmers to work safely so they can come home safe tonight.”

    The Crown reminds producers to avoid operating equipment while fatigued, to use a spotter when moving equipment close to power lines, and planning routes ahead of time to help prevent accidents.

    SaskPower provides a “Look up and Live” interactive map, which displays overhead power lines across the province.

    In the event anyone contacts a live power line — SaskPower urges residents to follow its safety procedures.

    If able to, operators should remain in their vehicle and call 911 immediately.

    If the line contact causes a fire, operators should follow the safe exit procedure:

    • Swing the vehicle’s door wide open, being sure not to touch the outside of the vehicle.
    • Ensure no wires are in your way.
    • Stand in the doorway, crossing your arms in front of your chest with your feet together.
    • Jump as far from the vehicle as possible while making sure to not touch the outside of the vehicle. Keep your feet together.
    • While keeping your arms and feet together, hop away from the scene at least 10 metres.
    • Once at a safe distance – call 911

