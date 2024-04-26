REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police officer injured after another officer's gun accidentally fired

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning. 

    Around 12:15 a.m., the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Gang Unit and the Tactical Support Unit were executing a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Retallack Street, according to a release from RPS.

    "During this search warrant execution there was an accidental discharge of a police officer’s firearm, which struck another police officer," the release said. 

    The officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

    RPS’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is monitoring the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News