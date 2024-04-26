Regina police officer injured after another officer's gun accidentally fired

A Regina police officer was injured after another officer's gun was accidentally fired while conducting a search warrant early Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Gang Unit and the Tactical Support Unit were executing a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Retallack Street, according to a release from RPS.

"During this search warrant execution there was an accidental discharge of a police officer’s firearm, which struck another police officer," the release said.

The officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injures. No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

RPS’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is monitoring the investigation.