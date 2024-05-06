Hudson's Bay in Regina to close in 2025

The Hudson’s Bay department store location at Regina’s Cornwall Centre will close its doors in 2025.

Hudson’s Bay told CTV News it made the decision to close the Regina location through the normal course of business, as it “continually evaluates its real estate portfolio.”

The company confirmed the location will close to the public in April 2025.

The Hudson’s Bay location in Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza will remain open.

“We thank our customers in Regina for their patronage and hope to continue serving the community,” HBC said in the statement.

“We are committed to treating every associate with respect and fairness through this process, and transfer opportunities will be explored, where feasible.”

Regina’s downtown shopping centre said in a statement that it had recently learned of the closure.

It recognized the “longstanding relationship” the brand held at the centre.

“As we look to the future of Cornwall Centre and the downtown revitalization plans, we are confident about the opportunities this brings for our customers and the community,” the statement read.

The Bay’s Regina location recently made headlines after it was host to an incident of arson on April 10.

A suspect set fire to a rack of clothing inside the store — causing smoke and water damage.

The incident temporarily closed the store and the province’s eHealth head office located nearby.

Regina police continue their search for the arsonist.

The Bay has been located at the mall since 2000 – when it moved from its original home on 12th Avenue to the former Eaton’s store location at the Cornwall Centre.