Sask. NDP criticizes nearly $1 million spent on former Prime Minister's consulting firm

The Government of Saskatchewan has paid former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s consulting firm nearly $1 million over the past four years for trade advice. The opposition says it has been blocked while trying to gather more details on the contract.

Harpers' name entered into debate during question period on Monday – as the Saskatchewan NDP criticized the performance of the provincial economy, citing recent numbers from Statistics Canada.

“For eleven consecutive months the value of merchandise exports in Saskatchewan has fallen year over year,” NDP MLA Aleana Young said during question period. “Job growth is anemic.”

According to Statistic’s Canada, Saskatchewan’s domestic exports averaged $3.7 billion per month from March 2024 to May 2023.

In the previous 11 month span, the province’s average monthly domestic exports were valued at around $5 billion.

The Saskatchewan NDP requested a copy of the $240,000 annual contract granted to the former prime minister's Calgary based consulting firm – Harper and Associates.

According to the document, the former PM is instructed to focus on four key areas. They include senior level trade advice, advice on international strategy, trade intelligence and investment attraction.

Beyond the general focuses, specific details are redacted. An omission not appreciated by the Official Opposition.

“This is a question of transparency,” Young told reporters. “When it comes to spending taxpayer dollars this is a government that has been playing pretty fast and loose when it comes to using Saskatchewan people’s money to reward their friends and insiders.”

“It’s completely reasonable to ask what the deliverables are for this contract.”

The NDP raised the issue while the former Prime Minister was in Regina, speaking at Saskatchewan’s Food, Fuel and Fertilizer Global Summit on Monday.

“I’ll say once again, congratulations but I think you’re only scratching the surface of the opportunity that really exists for this province,” Harper said in his remarks.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison defended the contract with Harper’s firm.

“Our direct engagement with leaders around the world has resulted in literally hundreds of millions of dollars of opportunity for our companies to do business which results in tens of thousands of jobs,” Harrison argued.

Young argued that the statistics show the opposite.

“We have those same statistics that the minister pointed to in question period and they show for key sectors in Saskatchewan, whether its agriculture, whether its oil and gas, whether it’s mining, transportation, retail or admin – they’re going down under this premier,” Young argued.

In a written statement, the government said Harper provides advice on energy, resources and agriculture but did not provide further details.