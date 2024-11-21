Accused of sexual assault, Regina chiropractor takes the stand as first defense witness
A Regina chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven different women took the stand Thursday as arguments began in his defense.
Manz faces a total of seven counts of sexual assault. He was first arrested in April of 2021 after two former clients came forward, alleging they were subjected to "inappropriate and unwanted actions" during their chiropractic treatments when Manz performed a certain maneuver called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) stretching.
The defense claims he was performing legitimate chiropractic procedures, had informed consent to do so and did not touch any of the seven women in a sexual nature.
“[The Crown] said they were going to prove to you that the [PNF] neck stretch was no legitimate chiropractic treatment,” defense lawyer Blaine Beaven told the jury in his opening remarks. “This is a valid chiropractic treatment.”
Manz says he has between 5,000 and 7,000 appointments every year and in up to 30 per cent of appointments, he performs the PNF stretch.
He was asked extensively about the procedures he performs on patients and how he informs them of what will happen over the course of nearly two hours of examination Thursday.
“Our [office’s] policy has always been, ‘If [a] patient is more comfortable with another practitioner, that is exactly where they should be,” Manz told the court. “Because we've always been patient centered that way.”
The accused testified all patients fill out forms outlining their previous health history and why they feel the need to see a chiropractor.
The questionnaire also included an informed consent form.
“It’s completed before I treat anybody,” Manz said.
Manz added many of his treatments are best performed skin-to-skin, so his hands don’t slip during a maneuver. But he never requires a patient to remove any undergarments and he continually asks for consent during the procedure.
“What do you do if a patient withdraws consent?” defense co-counsel Kath Hodgson-Smith asked.
“I stop,” Manz replied. “I ask them what their concern is and reassure them of what [is] happening, why it is I’m doing what I’m doing and offer them alternatives.”
The chiropractor also said there are mechanisms available when treatment is required in sensitive areas so he does not have to use his hands.
Hodgson-Smith followed up by asking if the withdrawal of consent is verbal.
“No,” Manz responded. “Most people would say, ‘Stop,’ but you can tell by body language. Like if someone starts waving their hands, or they start crying or shaking, you know they’re not comfortable.”
All seven alleged victims took the stand over the past two weeks of proceedings. Many were challenged in cross-examination about their memory of certain details.
Beaven brought forward similar challenges when speaking to the jury Thursday.
“Just because someone truly believes what they say is true doesn't make it so,” he said. “You [the jury] decide what is truth. You decide to accept.”
“You might listen to someone and say, ‘I think they're trying to tell me the truth,’ but if they can't remember or it's not accurate or doesn't make sense, you can rightfully question the reliability.”
Manz’s testimony and Crown’s cross-examination will continue Friday.
He is being tried by 13 jurors. Twelve will make a final verdict at a later date.
