REGINA
Regina

    • Contractor fatally injured while on the job at Regina's Evraz plant

    The Evraz steel mill in Regina is seen in this file image. The Evraz steel mill in Regina is seen in this file image.
    Evraz North America says an investigation is underway after a contractor was fatally injured while on the job in Regina earlier this week.  

    In a statement sent to CTV News Thursday, the company said the contractor died on Nov. 19th – adding that the organization is fully cooperating with the investigation.

    “We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident. Due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time,” the statement read.

    Evraz went on to say that the safety of its team members is its highest priority and central to everything the company does.

    "We are committed to supporting our employees and contractors during this challenging time while continuing to ensure the well-being of everyone who works at or visits our facilities," it added.

    More to come... 

