Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Person injured in Evraz Steel workplace incident
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 10:56AM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- One person was injured in a workplace incident at Evraz Steel on Friday.
A spokesperson from Evraz confirmed a contractor was injured while working on electrical equipment Friday morning.
According to Evraz, the person’s injuries are described as non-life threatening. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety was notified of the workplace incident.