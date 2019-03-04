

CTV Regina





Evraz Steel is investigating after a third person was injured on the job since early February.

Evraz says a contractor was injured while working at the Regina steel plant on Sunday. The contractor was treated in hospital and released the same day.

Details about the contractor were not available.

This is the third incident at the steel plant within the past month.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 6 when an employee was seriously injured and lost his arm. Another employee suffered undisclosed injuries on Feb. 9 while operating a piece of equipment.

Evraz says it investigates all incidents in order to take steps to prevent them from happening again.