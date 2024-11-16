Santa Claus parade coming to Regina on Sunday

Christmas is fast approaching, and the Santa Claus parade is back to help people get into the spirit.

The parade will begin at 12 p.m. at Albert Street and 2nd Avenue North, and go down Albert Street, ending at the Northgate Mall.

The Santa Claus parade is back for another year. (Photo source: Regina Santa Claus Parade Facebook page)

While Santa Claus himself his usually the main attraction, parade organizers say there will be a special surprise right at 12 p.m. to kick off the parade.

Children can also bring their letters to Santa to the parade, as a group of volunteers will be collecting letters behind the Wheaton Kia float and in front of Santa.

After the parade ends, people can get their pictures taken with Santa Claus inside the Northgate Mall. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies available.