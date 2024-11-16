These are the 8 former Riders playing for the Grey Cup in 2024

The Saskatchewan Roughriders may have come up short of the Grey Cup, but the season was a substantial improvement on two fronts: the team made the playoffs, and the number of former Riders in the championship was down from 2023.

In 2022, nine former Riders were chasing the most coveted trophy in three-down football. In 2023, that number jumped to 11 with the Bombers facing a Cody Fajardo-led Montreal Alouettes.

When the Argonauts and Bombers face off in Vancouver this Sunday, there are eight names Rider faithful may recognize on the field.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros (Rider from 2018-2019)

After losing to the Toronto Argonauts at Mosaic Stadium in the 2022 Grey Cup, Zach Collaros will have his shot at vengeance in Vancouver.

Collaros’ journey to the Blue Bombers goes through Toronto, where he landed after being traded by the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fourth-round pick in 2019, after Collaros was injured by a violent hit on the very first play of that season.

The Riders made the deal amid the rise of Cody Fajardo, the same quarterback who ultimately handed Collaros another defeat in the 2023 Grey Cup as a Montreal Alouette.

Collaros never played a snap in Toronto, being dealt a second time to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Forming a dynamic duo under centre with Chris Streveler, the team went on to win the Grey Cup and have appeared in the last five championship games, winning in 2019 and 2021.

At least one Rider fan, based in Australia, says Collaros is the reason they’ll be cheering for Winnipeg on Sunday, but whether that sentiment translates to Riderville at large after a 38-22 loss in the CFL Western Final remains to be seen.

Nic Demski (Rider from 2015-2017)

Born in Winnipeg, Nic Demski returned to his hometown in 2018 on a free agent contract after playing his first few CFL seasons as a Rider, the team that drafted him sixth overall in 2015.

Demski’s 2017 campaign, his last as a Rider, was cut short by a foot injury.

He was named the Most Oustanding Canadian in the 2021 Grey Cup, one of two championships Demski has won with Winnipeg.

Willie Jefferson (Rider from 2016-2018)

Coming to the Riders in 2016 after pursuing an NFL opportunity, Willie Jefferson played three seasons in Saskatchewan between 2016 and 2018, capping off his run in Riderville with a season where racked up 10 sacks, 34 tackles and two pick sixes.

Jefferson parted ways with the Riders the following offseason in 2019, joining a Bombers squad where he’s continued to haunt offences across the CFL since – Saskatchewan included.

Named to the 2024 All-CFL team, Jefferson had six sacks, 25 defensive tackles and a forced fumble over the course of 18 games this season.

He’s also a three time Grey Cup champion and a former Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019,

Patrick Neufeld (Rider from 2011-2013)

Having played for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, Neufeld started his CFL career with the green and white before being traded to Winnipeg in 2013.

He was drafted by the Riders in the fifth round of the 2010 CFL draft, before playing out his final season as a Huskie.

During his two seasons in Saskatchewan, Neufeld appeared in 37 games, missing out on the 2013 Grey Cup win due to the trade.

Now a veteran prescence with the Blue Bombers, Neufeld is a three-time CFL All-Star and a two-time Grey Cup champion.

Eric Lofton (Rider from 2023-2024)

Offensive lineman Eric Lofton started in 14 games for the Riders at right tackle in 2023, after leaving the Bombers on an expiring deal the previous offseason.

Following a similar exit in Saskatchewan, Lofton rejoined the Bombers in 2024, appearing in 18 games this season.

Jake Dolegala (Rider from 2022-2024)

Jake Dolegala joined the Riders in 2022 after several stints with NFL teams, starting his first CFL game later that year after an injury to starter Cody Fajardo.

The New York-born quarterback also appeared in 13 games for the Riders in 2023 in place of injured starter Trevor Harris, completing 216 passes out of 333 attempts with 2,641 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dolegala left the Riders when his two-year contract expired in 2024, signing with the BC Lions before he was dropped by that team in August.

From that point, following an injury to Chris Streveler, Winnipeg signed Dolegala to its practice roster, but is currently listed on Winnipeg’s active roster.

Toronto Argonauts

Brian Harelimana (Rider in 2023)

Canadian linebacker Brian Harelimana came to Saskatchewan after appearing in one game for the Montreal Alouettes in 2023.

As a Rider, Harelimana played in 12 games and recorded four defensive tackles and four special teams tackles.

Following his release from the Riders in October 2023, the Argos picked him up only two days later, debuting in a losing playoff effort against the team he started the season with, Montreal.

In 2024, Harelimana has had his most active CFL season to date with one defensive tackle and 14 special teams tackles over 18 games.

Jake Herslow (Rider in 2023)

A former XFL player, Jake Herslow signed on with the Riders in January 2023 after he was released by the Houston Roughnecks.

He was cut by the team in training camp, but was brought back briefly in July amid injuries in the receiving corps.

In 2024 as an Argonaut, Herslow has appeared in one game with four targets and two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The 111th Grey Cup begins at 5 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Nov. 17, viewable on both TSN and CTV.

- With files from Taylor Brock and Brit Dort