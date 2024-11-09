Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
The Bombers advance to their fifth straight Grey Cup and will move on to face the Toronto Argonauts who defeated the Montreal Alouettes earlier in the day.
It was a dominant performance from Winnipeg from the start and Saskatchewan could not keep up.
The Bombers opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler to go up 7-0 with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter.
Lawler continued to outplay the Saskatchewan defence with a massive 65-yard catch with just under three minutes to go and then turned the next play into another touchdown after a 24-yard catch from quarterback, Zach Collaros.
Saskatchewan struggled to get any offence rolling in the first quarter. Mario Alford started an important drive with a massive 35-yard run return to put the Riders on their own 52-yard line. But Saskatchewan had to settle for a field goal with a successful 40-yard attempt from Brett Lauther.
The Riders trailed 14-3 with 19 seconds to go in the first quarter. Saskatchewan had only 29 net yards in the first 15 minutes, compared to Winnipeg’s 186 and had only garnered two first downs so far.
However, the Riders grabbed some early momentum in the second quarter after defensive lineman Caleb Sanders blocked Winnipeg punter Jamieson Sheahan’s punt to give the Riders great field position. The team once again failed to find the back of the end zone, but Lauther added three more to the board with a 33-yard field goal to make it 14-6.
The Bombers answered back after a massive 48-yard run from quarterback, Terry Wilson, who escaped a short yardage situation. The next play, Winnipeg got their third touchdown of the night with a 13-yard pass to Nic Demski to 21-6 with 11:14 to go until halftime.
With a little over four minutes to go until halftime, the Riders had to make some moves to tighten the score in their final possession. A.J. Ouellete had a massive 26-yard run followed by a 12-yard catch from Kian Schaffer-Baker for back-to-back first downs.
The team took their second offside penalty of the night and backed the riders up to the Winnipeg 46-yard line. The team then settled for a 44-yard field goal to make the score 21-9.
The Bombers answered back with a field goal of their own to close out the half and take a 24-9 lead with two quarters to go.
The Riders had 103 net yards in the first half while Winnipeg had garnered an impressive 335.
Saskatchewan had the ball to start the second half and got some momentum after a trick play from punter Adam Korsak who rushed for six yards in a third and three situation.
That continued into a successful touchdown drive with a one-yard rush from running back, A.J. Ouellette to cut the lead to 24-16 with 10:43 to go in the third quarter.
However, Kenny Lawler continued his dominance on offence scoring a 57-yard touchdown to mark his third of the night. The Bombers took back a significant 31-16 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
That was the final scoring play of the quarter as the Riders had major work to do if they hoped to book a ticket to the Championship game. However, they only garnered one more touchdown from Samuel Emilus but as did the Bombers for a 38-22 final.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
After Trump’s win, some women are considering the 4B movement
Women are sharing information on social media about a feminist movement in which straight women refuse to marry, have children, date or have sex with men.
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
Flower delivery leads to arrest for St. Thomas, Ont. resident
St. Thomas police say they arrested a 72-year-old St. Thomas resident after their ex-partner reported receiving flowers and a note left on the porch.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Regina Rams win Evan Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Evan Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Fans rally in Winnipeg as Blue Bombers take on Roughriders in Western Final
The countdown to the CFL Western Final is on – and fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders were gearing up for the big game Saturday afternoon.
-
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
-
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Edmonton
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
-
Woman killed after truck crashes through Fort McMurray Boston Pizza
A woman is dead after a driver crashed a truck through a Boston Pizza in Fort McMurray late Saturday morning.
-
Public should know how much they pay for policing: Reeve
An Alberta municipality says it wants to tell ratepayers how much of their taxes is being spent on policing costs, but Municipal Affairs is taking issue with its disclosure.
Calgary
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
-
Halkirk 2 wind facility shut down after turbine breaks
The soon-to-be-operational Halkirk 2 wind farm was shut down on Friday after a turbine broke.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
-
Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
-
Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
Toronto
-
-
Man killed in Brampton was shot, say police
A man who died in Brampton on Saturday following a “possible stabbing” was actually shot, say Peel police.
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's when the 2024 CPKC holiday train will roll through eastern Ontario
The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) holiday train will be passing through several eastern Ontario cities next month.
-
Questions raised over texts, emails to city councillors opposing installation of Barrhaven sprung structures
Many Kanata residents are pushing back against the installation of a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers, holding a rally Saturday to oppose the decision.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
NDG residents say Montreal can't shut down access to park
A battle is brewing between the city and people who live in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood after it tried to shut off access to a popular wooded area.
-
NBA player's family gives Montreal North residents new winter coats
Some 300 Montrealers received an early holiday present on Saturday – a brand new winter jacket, courtesy of an NBA player and his family.
-
Montreal woman grows fresh strawberries year-round from her indoor farm
Montrealer Ophelia Sarakinis grows fresh strawberries year-round in her indoor farm under the name GUSH Farm.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver architect hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
-
Jagmeet Singh joins picket line demanding better rights and wages for Kal Tire employees
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has thrown his weight behind a campaign fighting for better work rights for Kal Tire employees, joining a picket line of workers in Burnaby Saturday morning.
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Vancouver Island
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
-
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
-
Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
Kelowna
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
London
-
Death confirmed at Ambassador Bridge after hours-long closure
More details have been released about a police investigation at the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ont. and Detroit, MI.
-
Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
-
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
-
Laurier Golden Hawks triumph over Western Mustangs to claim Yates Cup victory
With University Stadium packed to capacity and an electric atmosphere driving the players, the Golden Hawks delivered an impressive performance, defeating the powerhouse Mustangs and securing their first Yates Cup title since 2016.
-
Police investigating after youth was allegedly sprayed with noxious substance during attempted robbery
Police said officers responded to the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard Friday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
Northern Ontario
-
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
-
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Atlantic
-
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
-
Nova Scotia NDP candidate out after criticism for 'troubling' posts about Israel
Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party says a candidate criticized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs for "troubling" and "damaging" social media posts is no longer running for the party in the Nov. 26 general election.
-
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.