Pats trade one Vaughan twin to Everett Silvertips

    The Regina Pats have acquired a first-round pick and forward Caden Brown from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for forward Jaxsin Vaughan.

    Vaughan has spent his entire junior career with the Pats scoring 19 goals and 18 assists in 132 games. The 18-year old attended an Anaheim Ducks prospect camp at the start of the season.

    Brown, 19, has eight points including 4 goals in 14 games with Everett this season.

    “Caden (Brown) brings skill to our team, and we look forward to him helping our team generate offence,” said general manager Alan Millar in a release. Brown has 82 points over 184 games in his WHL career.

    The Regina Pats now have two first-round draft picks in the 2025 WHL draft to go with a pair of second-round selections.

    No word yet on when Brown will be in the Pats’ line-up.

    The team is in Brandon to face the Wheat Kings tonight.

