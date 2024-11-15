'It's historic': For the first time, Regina city council will include 2 women of colour

Regina voters in two wards made history Wednesday night, electing two women of colour to serve on council for the first time in the city’s history.

Victoria Flores won in Ward 6 and Shobna Radons in Ward 7.

“It means a lot,” Flores said on Thursday. “Two people who are representative of different communities in the city who are part of our city council is really exciting.”

“It’s historic,” Radons added. “And it’s a good thing. So, to have this opportunity to represent people in my community and have a voice for people who look like me and for diversity [really] matters.”

Flores and Radons are just the second and third people of colour to be elected to city council regardless of gender.

The city says Ray Hamilton was the first Indigenous councillor elected. He served Regina from 1994-2000.

Both councillor-elects say they were watching each other’s ward races closely on election night and could not be happier to be sharing the title together.

“It’s a big deal,” Radons said. “Victoria and I have talked about it, and I was thinking, we’ll be the first women of colour to be elected to the City of Regina [that night].”

“It makes a huge impact when you see somebody who looks like you, or that has a similar life experience, take on a challenge and be welcomed and be successful,” Flores said. “We’re the first two, but I’m really excited to see more people on our council be representative of the [whole] community.”

Radons and Flores both understand the wave of learning they are about to undertake the next two weeks and are ready for the challenge.

“I’m ready to go,” Radons said with excitement. “I’m ready for the next steps and to see where we go from here. All the ins and outs of our city and all the important people I’m going to meet.”

“I’m excited about all the things we are going to learn about but also all the positive change we can make together with this council and to see our community continue to grow,” said Flores.

Overall, eight of councils’ 10 chairs will be filled by first time representatives along with first time mayor-elect Chad Bachynski.