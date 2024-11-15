Riders' Milligan Jr., Hus, recipients of CFL Awards

Riders’ Rolan Millgan Jr. and Jorgen Hus were named award recipients at the 2024 CFL Awards on Thursday night.

Rolan Milligan Jr., a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was named the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player for 2024.

According to the CFL, Milligan Jr. becomes the fourth Roughrider to claim the award and the first since 2009. He is also the only second defensive back to win the title, with Jovan Johnson becoming the first in 2011.

In the Riders’ fourth game of 2023, Milligan Jr. suffered a season ending foot injury, then in 2024 went on to record 111 defensive plays, tallied a career-high eight interceptions, and reached 71 defensive tackles, which equaled his personal best.

Milligan Jr. was the team’s nominee in three awards categories: Most outstanding player, most outstanding defensive player, and most outstanding special teams player.

Head coach Corey Mace and offensive lineman Logan Ferland were also named CFL West Division Award Finalists but did not take home any awards.

Long snapper Jorgen Hus was named the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ award, becoming the 14th player to be recognized with the CFL’s annual award.

The award was named after Jake Gaudaur, a WWII Veteran and the longest-serving commissioner in CFL history.

The award recognizes a CFL player who best demonstrates strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contribution to Canadian communities, all attributes Canada’s Veterans, according to the CFL.

“Jorgen has shown a true commitment to his team and community, embodying the traits of Canadian Veterans such as Jake Gaudaur and countless others. Throughout his nine-year career, he has shown dedication and professionalism,” the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence said in a release.

Hus is the Riders’ longest serving member and has been a committed ambassador for the team and the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation throughout his career, the CFL said.

He has made 127 school presentations through the Rider Reading Program and Win with Wellness since the beginning of 2003. He also made 27 community appearances in support of Grow the Game Football Camps, and serves as a Ronald McDonald House Ambassador.

The CFL Awards were hosted by the CFL and were presented as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver on Thursday night.