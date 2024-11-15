Riders' Milligan Jr., Hus, recipients of CFL Awards
Riders’ Rolan Millgan Jr. and Jorgen Hus were named award recipients at the 2024 CFL Awards on Thursday night.
Rolan Milligan Jr., a defensive back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, was named the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player for 2024.
According to the CFL, Milligan Jr. becomes the fourth Roughrider to claim the award and the first since 2009. He is also the only second defensive back to win the title, with Jovan Johnson becoming the first in 2011.
In the Riders’ fourth game of 2023, Milligan Jr. suffered a season ending foot injury, then in 2024 went on to record 111 defensive plays, tallied a career-high eight interceptions, and reached 71 defensive tackles, which equaled his personal best.
Milligan Jr. was the team’s nominee in three awards categories: Most outstanding player, most outstanding defensive player, and most outstanding special teams player.
Head coach Corey Mace and offensive lineman Logan Ferland were also named CFL West Division Award Finalists but did not take home any awards.
Long snapper Jorgen Hus was named the recipient of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ award, becoming the 14th player to be recognized with the CFL’s annual award.
The award was named after Jake Gaudaur, a WWII Veteran and the longest-serving commissioner in CFL history.
The award recognizes a CFL player who best demonstrates strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship, and contribution to Canadian communities, all attributes Canada’s Veterans, according to the CFL.
“Jorgen has shown a true commitment to his team and community, embodying the traits of Canadian Veterans such as Jake Gaudaur and countless others. Throughout his nine-year career, he has shown dedication and professionalism,” the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence said in a release.
Hus is the Riders’ longest serving member and has been a committed ambassador for the team and the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation throughout his career, the CFL said.
He has made 127 school presentations through the Rider Reading Program and Win with Wellness since the beginning of 2003. He also made 27 community appearances in support of Grow the Game Football Camps, and serves as a Ronald McDonald House Ambassador.
The CFL Awards were hosted by the CFL and were presented as part of the 2024 Grey Cup Festival in Vancouver on Thursday night.
Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources
David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Canada Revenue Agency eliminating nearly 600 term positions by end of 2024
The Canada Revenue Agency will be eliminating approximately 600 temporary and contract employees across the country by mid-December.
Love story: Nova Scotia couple gets engaged at Taylor Swift's Toronto show
A Nova Scotia couple fulfilled their wildest dreams Thursday night when they got engaged at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Montreal children's hospitals urging parents to avoid ERs
The two biggest children’s hospitals in Montreal - the CHU Sainte-Justine and Montreal Children's Hospital - are asking parents to avoid bringing their children to the emergency room if possible due to a surge in patients.
Former Waterloo, Ont. school principal pleads guilty to luring, sending sexually explicit material
A former elementary school principal in Waterloo, Ont. has pleaded guilty to charges that include luring and transmitting sexually explicit material to someone believed to be under the age of 16.
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
Tracking respiratory viruses in Canada: RSV, influenza, COVID-19
As the country heads into the worst time of year for respiratory infections, the Canadian respiratory virus surveillance report tracks how prevalent certain viruses are each week and how the trends are changing week to week.
Other countries seeking out advice from Canada ahead of Trump return: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Donald Trump's return to the White House has boosted Canada's influence in the world as other international partners turn to Canada for advice on how to deal with him.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.