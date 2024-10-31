Three Riders named West Division Award Finalists

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace, defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr., and offensive lineman Logan Ferland have all been named CFL West Division Award Finalists.

The announcement came after each team chose a winner for every major award category. Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, and Most Outstanding rookie.

Those selected then move on to a second round of voting to determine division finalists who will go head-to-head for the CFL title in their respective categories at the league awards during Grey Cup week on Nov. 14.

Mace was nominated for West Division Coach of the Year. The nomination comes in just his first year as a head coach in the CFL. He helped lead Riders to their first playoff game in three years this season and a second-place finish in the West Division. Mace was hired by the Riders in November of 2023.

“Making an immediate impact in Regina. Throughout the season he showed incredible focus, leadership, and tenacity as he worked to create a team and team culture of which Saskatchewan could be proud of,” the Roughriders said in a news release.

Mace is up against former Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive coordinator and current Montreal Alouettes head coach, Jason Maas.

The league will have to wait another year to potentially see a defensive player for the MOP award as Milligan Jr. did not receive the nod in that category. The MOP battle will be between Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back, Brady Oliveira.

There was a strong push for Milligan Jr. to be considered the league’s first defensive MOP since Solomon Elimimian back in 2014.

He did receive the much deserved nomination for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Milligan has been a key piece of the Riders’ defense all season. He currently leads the league in interceptions with eight and has recorded 71 defensive tackles in his 16 regular season games.

Milligan is up against East Division finalist, Montreal Alouettes’ linebacker, Tyrice Beverette for the league award.

Logan Ferland was the third Roughrider to see his name up for a league award getting the nod for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Ferland has been a major impact player this season, as he has played every position except left guard. He suited up for all 18 regular season games, made 11 starts at right guard, one at right tackle and has been at centre for the last six games. The Melfort Sask. product was named the top offensive lineman for the month of July by Pro Football Focus and has been the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for three straight seasons.

Ferland is up against Toronto Argonauts’ Ryan Hunter for the award.