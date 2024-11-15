REGINA
Regina

    • 2 men charged with second-degree murder in connection to June homicide

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 1 in Regina.

    Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Reynolds Street for the report of an injured man. He was taken to hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    The death was Regina’s second homicide of 2024.

    Following an investigation, Tyler Blue Worme, 29, and Talon Lee Worme, 23, were arrested on Nov. 14 and were both charged with second degree murder, Regina police said.

    The pair made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News