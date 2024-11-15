2 men charged with second-degree murder in connection to June homicide

Two men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the investigation of a homicide that occurred on June 1 in Regina.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Reynolds Street for the report of an injured man. He was taken to hospital by EMS where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The death was Regina’s second homicide of 2024.

Following an investigation, Tyler Blue Worme, 29, and Talon Lee Worme, 23, were arrested on Nov. 14 and were both charged with second degree murder, Regina police said.

The pair made their first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning.