Snowfall warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.

Several areas in southeast Saskatchewan are under a snowfall warning on Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the warnings in areas around Estevan, Weyburn, and Esterhazy.

According to ECCC, snowfall with amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected in some areas.

Slippery road conditions will also be a hazard as cold air will start to move into the region overnight, the weather agency says.

The snow should taper off later Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday, ECCC said.

