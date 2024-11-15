Sask. man facing child pornography charge

A Saskatchewan man is facing a child pornography charge following investigation by the provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

The ICE Unit began an online investigation in May of this year, according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS). On Nov. 13, the team executed a search warrant at a home in Maple Creek and seized electronic devices.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Ryan Mills of Maple Creek was charged on Nov. 14 with possession of child pornography. He appeared in court on the same day and was released on several conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

The ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, SPS, Regina Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service.