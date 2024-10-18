Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with ‘not a lot going on’ is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
memoryKPR is a Saskatchewan-based technology company with a focus on storytelling.
“We have a storytelling platform that allows you to craft really nice stories digitally, to share with people and or to allow people to share their stories back with you,” founder Jessica McNaughton told CTV News.
Recognizing that its easy to get lost in today’s social media scene, McNaughton presents her business’s solution as a one-stop digital storytelling platform for communities to essentially advertise themselves.
The tech firm has conducted a pilot program with the goal to gather 48 communities from across the province and provide them with the know-how and tools to preserve their collective history while attracting visitors and tourists with their stories and attractions.
“[It] also allows you to take all the content you have from all the different places, keep them in one place, keep them safe, organized and future proofed,” McNaughton added.
The pilot project, made possible through Innovation Saskatchewan’s Made in Sask technology program, has provided communities access to speakers and experts in the fields of marketing and economic development.
The firm has partnered with the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) to make the program a reality and help communities across the province adopt the approach.
SUMA CEO Jean-Marc Nadeau said he believes the project will assist in a field that Saskatchewan is perhaps not the best at.
“We don't do a very good job in telling our story and the history and the traditions that really form the community,” he explained.
“So, this partnership with memoryKPR just helps their communities to use a tool that's available to them to promote their story and to share where they've come and where they're going in the future.”
Examples come from places like Ogema – where decades old footage of some well-known community members has a renewed purpose in another community heritage project.
In Coronach, residents are using memoryKPR to showcase several murals in the community and the meaning behind them.
In Moose Jaw, the city has focused on highlighting its ample supply of heritage sites and buildings.
“They're not just going to be telling the stories of heritage buildings. They're actually going to be putting a call out to the community to say, ‘This is our story, about The Joyners Building. What's your story?’” McNaughton explained.
City councillor Crystal Froese advises the Moose Jaw Heritage Commission. She said memoryKPR is providing a separate space and a more engaging method to tell stories associated with heritage sites across the province’s “most notorious city.”
Speaking with CTV News in front of the King Edward Elementary School stone archway in Crescent Park, Froese spoke to the importance of the initiative.
“memoryKPR will allow us to expand exponentially on that history, on that story, and of course, allow other people to weigh in and to also add to the history,” she explained.
“There's so many historical sites, all that have links to some fantastic stories. And of course, there's lots of history within our downtown, the natatorium … the stories are endless.”
While Froese sees the city’s past efforts in tourism as a success – she says memoryKPR will allow a place for many of Moose Jaw’s unique tales to live.
One in particular is the city’s Fourth Avenue Bridge. According to Froese, the bridge and a similar design located near Saskatchewan’s legislature contain style elements from the Egyptians.
"memoryKPR will allow us to expand on that, to add video, to link both of those bridges and really tell the history and how that's all connected to the Egyptians, which is 10,000 years old,” she added.
“There's so much more to offer people, as far as the education component, but also the really cool stories that are completely unique to our city.”
SUMA, representing 440 urban municipalities across the province, sees the partnership as vital.
“[It gives] a chance to our municipalities to tell their stories and show Saskatchewanians the value these economic hubs have,” Nadeau said.
“If you're looking for a library, you're going to the urban centre. [If] you're looking for the rink, you're going to the urban center. So, to promote this partnership, [its] really important for SUMA and for its members.”
McNaughton noted that the pilot project’s success will be hard to measure. However, the priority remains shining a light on some of the overlooked gems the province has to offer.
“Speaking to these communities and spending time with them is really that their stories are unearthed and heard … Good stories have an impact and connect people and that's what we're going for,” she said.
“I think our youth always think like you have to go somewhere else to have these incredible experiences. The things I'm learning, even through this program of the towns and the cities and the villages that we're working with, there's a lot of really incredible, really smart, really driven, really caring people in this province, and their stories – they'll just knit us all together.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion The enemy of Kamala Harris's enemy: a full-frontal assault to subdue Trump's MAGA movement
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on the Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
Montrealer ordered to pay $35,000 fine for not declaring luxury watch at border
A Montreal business owner will have to pay a hefty fine after he imported a luxury watch without declaring it to customs.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
India again rejects Canada's claims it works with gangs targeting Sikh separatists
India's foreign ministry says Canada is trying to smear New Delhi, as the country doubles down on rejecting claims its government officials have worked with criminal gangs in the extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens.
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
A photographer snorkelled for hours to take this picture
Shane Gross, a Canadian marine conservation photojournalist, has won the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Tobacco giants would pay out $32.5 billion to provinces, smokers in proposed deal
Three tobacco giants are proposing to pay close to $25 billion to provinces and territories and more than $4 billion to some 100,000 Quebec smokers and their loved ones as part of a corporate restructuring process triggered by a long-running legal battle.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff unveils financial platform with critiques of city spending
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
-
'It's desperate times': Surge in strays and surrendered pets putting strain on animal shelters
There are 42 stray dogs in the care of the Winnipeg Animal Services – nearly double the facility’s normal capacity.
-
Winnipeg & Hallmark: A holiday movie happily ever after
Over the past several years, the Winnipeg has been the backdrop for dozens of Hallmark holiday movies and this year several more are being added to the growing list of feel-good, seasonal films that are Manitoba-shot.
Edmonton
-
Debate over how Alberta will spend $8.6B in new school construction funding
It's been one month since Alberta's premier announced $8.6 billion to build 90 new schools over the next three years. The province says the move gives parents more options, with public, private and charter schools eligible. More choice has led to several opinions about how public money should be spent.
-
Drowning death of 5-year-old at Wabamun Lake believed to be criminal: RCMP
RCMP are looking for witnesses in what they believe was the criminal death of a five-year-old girl at Wabamun Lake on Sunday.
-
Edmonton education support staff vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike action
Edmonton education support staff could be heading to the picket lines.
Calgary
-
Cause of SAIT death remains 'undetermined' following autopsy
Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.
-
'My kids are really heartbroken': Calgary dad pleads with thieves who stole colourful car
A Calgary dad is pleading to have his modified 1999 Honda Civic returned after it was stolen by thieves in the community of Legacy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will open to patients and researchers.
Lethbridge
-
Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools dealing with impact of international student cap
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
-
‘Game-changer’: funding for new K-12 school on Piikani Nation announced
More than 600 students on the Piikani Nation will soon have a new space to learn after the federal government announced funding Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
-
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at home in Beaches
No injuries have been reported following a three-alarm fire at a home in the Beaches.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Lake Shore Boulevard downtown
One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Boulevard early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
-
Ottawa doctors see spike in demand for sick notes from public servants
Some doctors in Ottawa say the pile of paperwork they're doing every day has been steadily growing as more public service workers seek doctor's notes in order to receive accommodations to work from home.
-
Ottawa to enjoy double-digit high temperatures this weekend
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the weekend and into next week, with highs ranging from 18 C on Saturday to 23 C on Monday.
Montreal
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
-
Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
FIQ accepts conciliator's recommendation to renew collective agreement
Nurses and other Quebec health-care workers voted 66.3 per cent in favour of a conciliator's recommendation to renew their collective agreement after several months of negotiations with the provincial government.
Vancouver
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
Real estate agent submitted 'falsified' financial information on mortgage applications, B.C. regulator finds
The agency that regulates real estate agents in B.C. has cancelled the licences of a man and his personal real estate corporation after he admitted to using an unregistered mortgage broker and submitting "falsified income and savings information" on two mortgage applications.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
CP Railway adjusts safety measures following B.C. train crash: safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a mistake by a Canadian Pacific Railway supervisor set off a crash between a freight train and a railway work vehicle in Cache Creek, B.C.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
Hutton House puts grant dollars to work, offering expanded programming for people with disabilities
A $200,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation made it possible for Hutton House to expand their programming for people with disabilities.
-
A beautiful fall weekend is headed your way, here's your forecast
This weekend is looking to be one for the books, “Soak up the beautiful conditions – lots of sunshine, a beautiful start to your Friday.”
-
Extensive damages caused in West Lorne residential fire
West Elgin fire crews say flames were pushing through the roof when they arrived on Graham Road just after 2:00 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Fed up police in northern Ont. arrest bored and drunk person making false 911 calls
An intoxicated person living on Highway 17 in Spragge, Ont., has been arrested for making repeated false 911 calls in a span of several hours Oct. 11.
Atlantic
-
Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
-
Many Canadians worse off financially than they were a year ago: study
A new study says nearly four in 10 Canadians are worse off financially than they were a year ago.
-
Homelessness is not stopping this Halifax man from running for mayor
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.