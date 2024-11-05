How many people voted in advance polls for Regina's municipal election?

Regina’s municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.

There were several polling stations to choose from, which opened Friday morning and closed at 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, the City of Regina released final tallies for the advance polls, with comparison from the 2020 advance polls.

In total, 15,190 people cast their ballot, which included 2,208 at Regina City Hall, 3,498 at the South Leisure Centre, 2,549 at the Northgate Mall, 3,174 at the North West Leisure Centre, 3,496 at the Victoria Square Mall, and 265 at the University of Regina.

Compared to the 2020 advance polls, there were 14,374 ballots cast in total, with 2,720 at Regina City Hall, 2,918 at the South Leisure Centre, 2,171 at the Northgate Mall, 3,153 at the North West Leisure Centre, and 2,412 at the Victoria Square Mall.

As well, there have been just over 3,000 mail-in ballot applications received thus far.

