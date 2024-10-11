Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board executives on Nov. 13.
There will be 93 names on the ballots in total, according to a news release from the City of Regina which included a finalized candidates list on Friday morning.
No candidates will be running unopposed with the potential of being acclaimed.
The deadline for potential candidates to apply was 4 p.m. on Oct. 9.
In 2020, the total voter turnout was 21.26 per cent, according to the city. There was 195,374 registered voters with 41,527 total ballots cast, the document shows.
Mayoral candidates
Including incumbent Mayor Sandra Masters, 11 people will be vying for the city’s top job.
Only one member of the outgoing city council is hoping to jump to the main chair.
That includes some familiar and new faces.
Mayoral candidates:
- Sandra Masters (incumbent)
- Chad Bachynski
- Lori Bresciani (outgoing councillor)
- Melina Bushenlonga
- Bevann Fox
- Nathaniel Hewton
- Kevin Kardash
- Bob Pearce
- Bill Pratt
- Shawn Sparvier
- Rod Williams
In the 2020 election there were nine candidates for mayor. According to city documents, 41,029 votes for mayor were counted.
Ward 1
Ward 1 will have no incumbent with Cheryl Stadnichuk not seeking re-election.
Candidates are:
- Joanne Crofford
- Talha Khan
- Jessie Morris
- Dan Rashovich
In 2020, there were two candidates in Ward 1 with 5,245 votes counted by the city.
Ward 2
Including incumbent Coun. Bob Hawkins, Ward 2 will have seven candidates.
Candidates are:
- Anamul Akanda
- Zaid Hameed
- Bob Hawkins (incumbent)
- Chidi Igwe
- Andre Magnan
- Sanket Patel
- George Tsikis
In 2020, 4,280 votes were cast in Ward 2 with four names on the ballot.
Ward 3
Only three candidates are running in Ward 3 which will also have no incumbent with Andrew Stevens not seeking re-election.
Candidates are:
- David Froh
- Faaiq Tanveer
- Barry Wilkie
Ward 3 saw 3,031 votes in 2020 and four candidates.
Ward 4
There is also no incumbent in Ward 4 with Lori Bresciani running for mayor.
A total of seven candidates will be on the ballot.
Candidates are:
- Balvir Bhathal
- Mark Burton
- Glen Geiger
- Danish Hasan
- Deb Nyczai
- Kofo Oni
- Charles Umeh
Ward 4 was acclaimed in 2020.
Ward 5
Six people are seeking to become Ward 5’s councillor, not including John Findura, who announced he would not seek re-election.
Candidates are:
- Dharmesh Dave
- Grant Jakubowski
- Marianne Mucz
- Leticia Oystrick
- Shifaan Shafi
- Sarah Turnbull
In 2020, Ward 5 had four names on the ballot with 4,513 total votes counted.
Ward 6
Ward 6 will also have no incumbent with Dan LeBlanc also choosing to leave city hall.
Six candidates are officially listed by the city.
Candidates are:
- Fawaz Adegoke
- Glenn Douglass
- Victoria Flores
- Julian Levy
- Corey Liebrecht
- David Whitrow
Ward 6 had six candidates in 2020 with a total of 2,763 votes counted.
Ward 7
Coun. Terina Nelson is seeking re-election. Including her, there are four names to choose from for voters.
Candidates are:
- John Gross
- Abdi Gure
- Terina Nelson (incumbent)
- Shobna Radons
In 2020, Ward 7 had five people running. The city counted a total of 3,229 votes.
Ward 8
The incumbent for Ward 8 is Coun. Shanon Zachidniak. Including her, voters in that area will have five people to choose from.
Candidates are:
- Shannon Orell-Bast
- Cory Terry
- Alex Tkach
- Shanon Zachidniak (incumbent)
- Mohammad Zafar
Five names were on the ballot in 2020. Total votes counted were 3,331.
Ward 9
A total of five names will be on the ballot, including that of incumbent Jason Mancinelli.
Candidates are:
- Reid Hill
- Jason Mancinelli (incumbent)
- Saad Siddiqui
- Jeff Soroka
- Tanis Wilder
Six names were on the ballot in 2020. The city counted 4,621 votes.
Ward 10
Ward 10 will also have five candidates, including Jerry Flegel, who was the Ward 10 councillor prior to running for mayor in 2020. Coun. Landon Mohl is not seeking re-election.
Candidates are:
- Anita Adefuye
- Clark Bezo
- Jerry Flegel
- Chris Simmie
- Umer Syed
Ward 10 had the most candidates in 2020 with eight. The city said 4,159 votes were counted.
School boards
A total of 19 names will be on the ballot for Public School Board Trustee positions in the city.
Subdivisions 1, 3, 5 and 7 have two candidates each.
Subdivision 2 has four candidates as does Subdivision 6.
There are three candidates in Subdivisions 2 and 4
Eleven names are on the ballot for city wide separate school boards.
Read more on the city’s website here.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been here before': Trudeau says Canada will prioritize interests in potential U.S. trade renegotiation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
BREAKING Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed two people.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair denies having any knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
'It went horribly wrong': DNA analysis sheds light on lost Arctic expedition's grisly end
Archaeologists have identified the cannibalized remains of a senior officer who perished during an ill-fated 19th century Arctic expedition, offering insight into its lost crew's tragic and grisly final days.
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
Partial remains of British climber believed found 100 years after Everest ascent
The partial remains of a British mountaineer who might -- or might not -- have been one of the first two people to climb Mount Everest are believed to have been found a century after their ascent of the world's highest peak, according to an expedition led by National Geographic.
Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a 'mini miracle'
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful denies ties to controversial private school
Emails obtained by CTV News show a Saskatoon private school embroiled in abuse allegations considered mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant a "friend," but he says he cut off contact when the allegations came to light.
-
Saskatoon firefighters forced to retreat due to intense heat of basement blaze
A basement fire in Saskatoon's Mayfair neighbourhood briefly had crews on their back foot on Thursday night, as the area became too hot to work inside.
-
Riders' newest Plaza members, Durant and Shivers reflect on time spent in Sask.
Darian Durant and Roy Shivers will headline the 2024 Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour class and will be honoured with a special ceremony at halftime during Saturday’s matchup versus the BC Lions.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
Free COVID-19 tests ending in Manitoba
Manitoba is making a change to how COVID-19 tests are being distributed in the province.
Edmonton
-
2nd Edmonton daycare closed after failing to meet licencing requirements
For the second day in a row, the province announced on Friday the closure of a daycare in Edmonton.
-
It's a girl: Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane prepares for baby #4
The Edmonton Oilers off-ice family is once again expanding as winger Evander Kane prepares for baby number four.
-
Epcor to keep invasive goldfish out of river by pumping water out of pond
There are more developments involving goldfish at an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Calgary
-
Police looking for $28K in medical equipment stolen from Porsche
Calgary police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment that was stolen out of a vehicle in the northwest community of Montgomery in September.
-
Outsmart and outrun zombies as part of interactive Calgary Halloween haunt
Haunted Calgary is teaming up with Heritage Park to host an immersive Halloween haunt.
-
3 Airdrie neighbours win $100K on Extra selection in Lotto 6-49 draw
Three Airdrie neighbours are celebrating after winning $100,000 together on a Lotto 6-49 and Extra ticket.
Lethbridge
-
'Come together': How to cut down Thanksgiving dinner costs
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
-
Weapons complaint near schools turns out to be false alarm: Lethbridge police
A weapons complaint that led to the temporary lockdown of two Lethbridge schools Thursday turned out to be no threat, police said in a media release.
-
Two Lethbridge family doctors shuttering practices at Campbell Clinic South
Thousands more Lethbridge residents will soon be without a family doctor.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
-
Pedestrian critical after truck crashes through fence in Whitby, lands in swimming pool
A pedestrian is in critical condition after a driver struck them with their pickup truck before careening into a residential fence and ending up in a backyard swimming pool.
-
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious incident targeting children in Orleans
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged "possible" attempt to abduct a group of children in the Orleans area last weekend.
-
Thanksgiving weekend brings busy travel, safety warnings
As one of the busiest travel times of the year, Thanksgiving weekend is expected to see heavy traffic on roads, at airports, and train stations in Ottawa. Travellers are advised to pack their patience.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed two people.
-
Longueuil woman charged after 10-year-old boy scalded with boiling water
A woman from Montreal's South Shore has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly splashing a 10-year-old boy with boiling water.
-
Quebec restaurant staff make more, work less than other Canadian provinces
Quebec restaurant employees are earning a higher wage and working fewer hours than the servers, dishwashers and bartenders in other Canadian provinces, according to a new report from the Quebec Restaurant Association.
Vancouver
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
-
'Visibly exhausted' rogue deer in B.C. city chased by dogs, saved by RCMP
A rogue deer that wandered into Richmond, B.C., and was hounded by canines in a local dog park has been rescued and returned safely to its natural habitat.
Vancouver Island
-
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
-
B.C. Muslim Association calls for Conservative candidate’s removal over racist remarks
There are growing calls for the B.C. Conservative Party to remove a candidate over racist remarks he made about Muslims and Palestinians on social media years ago.
-
B.C. travellers urged to pack patience amid busy long weekend
It’s expected to be very busy on the roads, at border crossings, and aboard BC Ferries on Friday as British Columbians begin their long weekend plans.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police
Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.
-
Feds fund safety improvements at rail crossings, including three in London
A number of rail crossings in London are about to undergo major safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians.
-
Sarnia Airbnb house raided as part of drug investigation
In the early morning hours, police, including the emergency response team and major case action team, used a warrant to enter a home being operated as an Airbnb on Nelson Street.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scores first goal for Leafs
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
-
Watch the first keg tapping of Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration in front of Kitchener City Hall.
-
Crash causes big backup on Highway 401 through Kitchener, Cambridge
There was a major backup on Highway 401 Friday afternoon in the westbound lanes through Kitchener and Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ontario sisters fly to Newfoundland after mother loses $20K to romance scam
Two sisters from Ontario travelled to Newfoundland to spend time with their mom after they learned she lost $20,000 to a romance scam.
-
Friends help Sudbury man find a home after living in an encampment
Glenn Thompson packs his E-bike to make the short trip back to the room he’s renting. Just a few short weeks ago, he was living in a tent.
-
Ontario man 'devastated' he owes $18,000 after 2 loans were fraudulently taken in his name
An Ontario man said he feels 'devastated' after learning his identity was stolen to take out two fraudulent loans under his name.
Atlantic
-
Thanksgiving weekend both wet and windy for the Maritimes
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
-
Police search for 'person of interest' after woman found dead in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man after the body of a woman was found in Halifax.
-
Man, 39, dies after truck veers off highway: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man has died after the truck he was driving crashed in Port Mouton.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.