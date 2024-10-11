Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections

Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board executives on Nov. 13.

There will be 93 names on the ballots in total, according to a news release from the City of Regina which included a finalized candidates list on Friday morning.

No candidates will be running unopposed with the potential of being acclaimed.

The deadline for potential candidates to apply was 4 p.m. on Oct. 9.

In 2020, the total voter turnout was 21.26 per cent, according to the city. There was 195,374 registered voters with 41,527 total ballots cast, the document shows.

Mayoral candidates

Including incumbent Mayor Sandra Masters, 11 people will be vying for the city’s top job.

Only one member of the outgoing city council is hoping to jump to the main chair.

That includes some familiar and new faces.

Mayoral candidates:

Sandra Masters (incumbent)

Chad Bachynski

Lori Bresciani (outgoing councillor)

Melina Bushenlonga

Bevann Fox

Nathaniel Hewton

Kevin Kardash

Bob Pearce

Bill Pratt

Shawn Sparvier

Rod Williams

In the 2020 election there were nine candidates for mayor. According to city documents, 41,029 votes for mayor were counted.

Ward 1

Ward 1 will have no incumbent with Cheryl Stadnichuk not seeking re-election.

Candidates are:

Joanne Crofford

Talha Khan

Jessie Morris

Dan Rashovich

In 2020, there were two candidates in Ward 1 with 5,245 votes counted by the city.

Ward 2

Including incumbent Coun. Bob Hawkins, Ward 2 will have seven candidates.

Candidates are:

Anamul Akanda

Zaid Hameed

Bob Hawkins (incumbent)

Chidi Igwe

Andre Magnan

Sanket Patel

George Tsikis

In 2020, 4,280 votes were cast in Ward 2 with four names on the ballot.

Ward 3

Only three candidates are running in Ward 3 which will also have no incumbent with Andrew Stevens not seeking re-election.

Candidates are:

David Froh

Faaiq Tanveer

Barry Wilkie

Ward 3 saw 3,031 votes in 2020 and four candidates.

Ward 4

There is also no incumbent in Ward 4 with Lori Bresciani running for mayor.

A total of seven candidates will be on the ballot.

Candidates are:

Balvir Bhathal

Mark Burton

Glen Geiger

Danish Hasan

Deb Nyczai

Kofo Oni

Charles Umeh

Ward 4 was acclaimed in 2020.

Ward 5

Six people are seeking to become Ward 5’s councillor, not including John Findura, who announced he would not seek re-election.

Candidates are:

Dharmesh Dave

Grant Jakubowski

Marianne Mucz

Leticia Oystrick

Shifaan Shafi

Sarah Turnbull

In 2020, Ward 5 had four names on the ballot with 4,513 total votes counted.

Ward 6

Ward 6 will also have no incumbent with Dan LeBlanc also choosing to leave city hall.

Six candidates are officially listed by the city.

Candidates are:

Fawaz Adegoke

Glenn Douglass

Victoria Flores

Julian Levy

Corey Liebrecht

David Whitrow

Ward 6 had six candidates in 2020 with a total of 2,763 votes counted.

Ward 7

Coun. Terina Nelson is seeking re-election. Including her, there are four names to choose from for voters.

Candidates are:

John Gross

Abdi Gure

Terina Nelson (incumbent)

Shobna Radons

In 2020, Ward 7 had five people running. The city counted a total of 3,229 votes.

Ward 8

The incumbent for Ward 8 is Coun. Shanon Zachidniak. Including her, voters in that area will have five people to choose from.

Candidates are:

Shannon Orell-Bast

Cory Terry

Alex Tkach

Shanon Zachidniak (incumbent)

Mohammad Zafar

Five names were on the ballot in 2020. Total votes counted were 3,331.

Ward 9

A total of five names will be on the ballot, including that of incumbent Jason Mancinelli.

Candidates are:

Reid Hill

Jason Mancinelli (incumbent)

Saad Siddiqui

Jeff Soroka

Tanis Wilder

Six names were on the ballot in 2020. The city counted 4,621 votes.

Ward 10

Ward 10 will also have five candidates, including Jerry Flegel, who was the Ward 10 councillor prior to running for mayor in 2020. Coun. Landon Mohl is not seeking re-election.

Candidates are:

Anita Adefuye

Clark Bezo

Jerry Flegel

Chris Simmie

Umer Syed

Ward 10 had the most candidates in 2020 with eight. The city said 4,159 votes were counted.

School boards

A total of 19 names will be on the ballot for Public School Board Trustee positions in the city.

Subdivisions 1, 3, 5 and 7 have two candidates each.

Subdivision 2 has four candidates as does Subdivision 6.

There are three candidates in Subdivisions 2 and 4

Eleven names are on the ballot for city wide separate school boards.

