RCMP still searching for suspects in Whitewood, Sask. armed robbery after vehicle, gun recovered

RCMP say officers have found an abandoned vehicle and seized a firearm connected to an armed robbery in the Whitewood, Sask. area Wednesday night, but are still on the hunt for two suspects.

According to an RCMP news release Thursday afternoon, the vehicle and gun were found along the old Highway 1, the roadway police believed the suspects were last seen driving on following the incident.

RCMP says police dogs and drones are being used to try and locate the suspects that may still be armed and are considered dangerous.

One suspect is described as a man who may have been wearing a green shirt. A description is not available for the second suspect but RCMP believe both accused have slim builds.

Both suspects were believed to be on foot after abandoning the vehicle.

“Investigators continue to ask the public to report suspicious activity or people in the Whitewood area to police. Call 9-1-1 in emergencies or 310-RCMP in non-emergencies,” the release said.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the robbery, RCMP said.

More information will be provided when available, RCMP said, adding that if an imminent risk to the public’s safety is identified – a notification will be sent out.

Whitewood, Sask. is located about 175 kilometres east of Regina.

-- With files from Cole Davenport.