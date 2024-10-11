Bethune Fire Department responds to semi fire on Highway 2

The Bethune Fire Department (BFD) and RCMP were dispatched to a semi fire loaded with bales on Highway 2 around 5:30 Thursday afternoon.

Part of the highway between Chamberlain and Buffalo Pound was closed for some time, and drivers were asked to find an alternative route.

One lane of traffic was reopened at 12:26 a.m. and the road fully reopened just after 1 a.m., according to an emailed statement from BFD.

No one was injured in the fire, but the truck and trailers are a total loss.

According to an email to CTV news from the Saskatchewan RCMP, there may still be debris on the road and workers in the area.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully and be aware of speed limits in place.