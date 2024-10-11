Lock up: Regina police have been notified of 30 vehicle break ins over the past week

Regina police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and make sure no valuables are visible in their vehicles with 30 break ins reported to them in the past week alone.

According to Regina police, in more than half of those cases, thieves easily got into vehicle because the doors were left unlocked.

“Stolen items included sporting goods, electronics, tools, personal documents, as well as credit and bankcards. Six credit / bankcard tap thefts were subsequently reported as a result of these thefts from auto,” a Regina police news release said.

Regina police want people to remember to not leave valuables in parked vehicles and to remove garage door openers and spare keys to prevent thieves from getting into your garage or home.

“If there is nothing of value in sight, there is less of a reason for thieves to gain entry to your vehicle,” police said in the release.

Police also said to never leave a vehicle running with the keys inside.