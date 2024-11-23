City of Regina releases snowfall response plan ahead of next blast of wintery weather, snow routes declared

Many parts of Saskatchewan will be hit with another round of wintery weather on Saturday, and Regina is no exception, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday.

The City of Regina released their snowfall response plan ahead of the chilly chaos, outlining how they will tackle roads and sidewalks.

According to their plan released on social media, crews will be out plowing priority roads during “storm mode,” when the snow starts to fall. Those priority roads include emergency routes, major intersections, high speed roads, and transit stops.

During storm mode, crews will also perimeter roads susceptible to drifting. Sidewalk plowing will also take place, as well as ice control on high traffic roads. Crews will also fill sandboxes during the first mode.

Within 24-36 hours of the snowfall ending, crews will head into a systematic plow phase. This will include plowing of high traffic roads, hospital routes, transit routes, downtown streets, bike lanes, and begin sidewalk plowing.

Within 36-48 hours of the snowfall ending, crews will continue the systematic plow phase, which will include plowing of roads with lower traffic volume, as well as industrial and commercial roads. Crews will also plow school drop off zones, gravel roads, and continue sidewalk plowing.

Following that, a maintenance phase will begin, which will be ongoing to prepare for the next major snowfall event. Maintenance will continue throughout Regina in problem areas, and ice control will be ongoing.

Post-storm clean up will also begin after the snowfall ends, with crews continuing to monitor conditions throughout the city, and remove snow banks based on bank height.

A snow route sign is seen in Regina, Sask. (Colton Wiens / CTV Regina)

Snow routes declared

The City of Regina is implementing snow routes from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

No parking will be allowed for the full 24 hours at snow routes, which will be identified by blue signs with white snowflakes.

Snow routes are put in place so crews can plow roads and make sure emergency vehicles are able to pass through.

The city said if a vehicle is parked in a snow route while the parking ban is in place, they will be ticketed and possibly towed.

Find out if you're on a snow route here.