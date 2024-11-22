Snowfall warning expands to Regina with up to 25 cm expected

Much of southwest Saskatchewan, including Regina, is under a snowfall warning on Friday, with total amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres expected.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued snowfall warnings early Friday morning for the City of Moose Jaw, and for the rural municipalities of Whiska Creek, Hillsborough, Baildon, Arm River, and Antelope Park, and several others.

ECCC issued a snowfall warning for the City of Regina just before 1 p.m. as the low pressure system developing over Montana expands eastward.

"We are expecting that current snowfall warnings that are out on the website to be expanded this afternoon to pretty much all of Southern Saskatchewan," ECCC meteorologist Danielle Desjardins said on Friday morning.

According to the weather agency, the system will spread a sheet of heavy snow across southern Saskatchewan on Saturday and will taper off on Sunday morning.

Snowfall warnings in place as of Friday around 1 p.m. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

"This last system brought quite a bit of snow and gusty winds to a large portion of Saskatchewan. Now once again we have another system tracking in for the weekend, this will largely be a snowfall event," Desjardins said.

ECCC advises people to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, and check current alerts here.

- With files from Noah Rishaug