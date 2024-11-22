Snowfall warning expands to Regina with up to 25 cm expected
Much of southwest Saskatchewan, including Regina, is under a snowfall warning on Friday, with total amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres expected.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued snowfall warnings early Friday morning for the City of Moose Jaw, and for the rural municipalities of Whiska Creek, Hillsborough, Baildon, Arm River, and Antelope Park, and several others.
ECCC issued a snowfall warning for the City of Regina just before 1 p.m. as the low pressure system developing over Montana expands eastward.
"We are expecting that current snowfall warnings that are out on the website to be expanded this afternoon to pretty much all of Southern Saskatchewan," ECCC meteorologist Danielle Desjardins said on Friday morning.
According to the weather agency, the system will spread a sheet of heavy snow across southern Saskatchewan on Saturday and will taper off on Sunday morning.
Snowfall warnings in place as of Friday around 1 p.m. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)
"This last system brought quite a bit of snow and gusty winds to a large portion of Saskatchewan. Now once again we have another system tracking in for the weekend, this will largely be a snowfall event," Desjardins said.
ECCC advises people to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, and check current alerts here.
- With files from Noah Rishaug
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week -- and rivals step in
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over potential power loss
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Canada issues travel warning after 6 people die from tainted alcohol in Laos
The Canadian government is warning travellers following the deaths of at least six people in the mass poisoning of foreign tourists in Laos after drinking tainted alcohol.
Ground beef tied to U.S. E. coli recall, illnesses wasn't sold in Canada: distributor
At least 19 people in Minnesota have been sickened by E. coli poisoning tied to a national recall of more than 167,000 pounds of potentially tainted ground beef, federal health officials said.
Canada's new income tax brackets in 2025: What you need to know
The Canada Revenue Agency has released updated federal income tax brackets for 2025, reflecting adjustments for inflation. Here’s the breakdown.
