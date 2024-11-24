Regina police searching for answers after man injured by firearm

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is searching for information after a man was injured in a firearm- related incident early Saturday morning.

On Nov. 23, RPS officers responded to the 700 block of Cameron Street after the service received information that a man had been injured at around 3:15 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that the man’s injury had been caused by a gun.

The service is asking anyone who may have information related to the investigation to contact Regina Police or submit a tip through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.