REGINA
    Regina police searching for answers after man injured by firearm

    A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina Police Service (RPS) cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The Regina Police Service (RPS) is searching for information after a man was injured in a firearm- related incident early Saturday morning.

    On Nov. 23, RPS officers responded to the 700 block of Cameron Street after the service received information that a man had been injured at around 3:15 a.m.

    Officers arrived at the scene and learned that the man’s injury had been caused by a gun.

    The service is asking anyone who may have information related to the investigation to contact Regina Police or submit a tip through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

