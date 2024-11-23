NDP calls for investigation into food prices in northern Sask. after scurvy cases discovered

The Saskatchewan NDP is calling for an investigation into food prices in the northern part of the province after 27 cases of scurvy were discovered.

The disease is linked to a lack of Vitamin C from fresh fruits and vegetables. The opposition says many northerners simply can’t afford proper nutrition with the prices of groceries.

Researchers were surprised after the 27 suspected cases of scurvy were discovered by a LaRonge doctor.

“The physician didn't really think it was, because like scurvy doesn't really happen anymore but they ordered a Vitamin C level and it came back unable to be read which means it was so low in the body that it couldn't be read at all,” explained Dr. Jeff Irvine, a physician researcher with Northern Medical Services.

The patients had one thing in common, lack of consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“So because it is not screening that goes on regularly, we have reason to believe the scope of the problem night be larger than we think at this point," said Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, a medical health officer for the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority.

High food prices in the north may be a contributing factor.

"What is happening right now, let's just focus on northern communities, for a good number of months a year the transportation is not good. The cost of food is very high,” said Dr. Hannan Vatanparast, at the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Pharmacy and Nutrition.

Newly elected Cumberland MLA Jordan McPhail says northern grocery prices are exorbitant.

"I was in Wollaston Lake over the course of the campaign and a $160 turkey is what you could find in the grocery store there. You know, seeing $20 jugs of milk, $20 for like 900 grams of grapes," he said.

The NDP will call for a committee of the legislature to launch an investigation.

"You know, I think the committee could explore all options that are out there and I think we would expect out of that committee some concrete actions. We'd expect that there would be the ability to call witnesses, to call experts into that committee,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

The province notes that regulation of grocery prices comes under the jurisdiction of the federal government and that Ottawa recently announced intention to create a grocery task force.

The province says it will push for the necessary changes to ensure the affordability of essential food items.