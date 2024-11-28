NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with

The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.

The NDP's shadow minister for finance Trent Wotherspoon put forward an emergency motion inside the legislature Thursday, two days after the NDP made a similar move looking to scrap the provincial gas tax, a plan that was not successful.

Wotherspoon’s emergency motion on Thursday was again shut down.

“Foods that everyone buys – salads, granola bars, rotisserie chickens – are subject to PST imposed by this Sask. Party government, costing families hundreds of dollars every year at the grocery store,” the NDP said in a news release.

NDP Leader Carla Beck’s first question on Thursday morning to Premier Scott Moe was asking why they won’t remove the PST on those items. Moe said there is no PST on groceries in Saskatchewan.

“Just to be clear with Saskatchewan residents, there is no PST on groceries in this province,” he said, before reiterating his government’s election platform on affordability and their plans to follow through with it as soon as next week.

Beck said the Sask. Party’s plans to address the cost of living are slow and not the immediate relief residents need, and again called for PST relief on groceries.

“Saskatchewan families are struggling with the cost of living today… and they need a break today not in the spring when they file their taxes,” Beck said. “We need to cut families a break right now in this province. Later today, we are going to be bringing forward another emergency motion to take the PST off of food in the grocery store.”

Moe reiterated that there is no PST on groceries in Saskatchewan and encouraged the NDP to support his government’s plan to address affordability concerns.

What food and beverage items are and aren't subject to PST?

According to the province’s website, there are grocery items that are exempt from PST, which are categorized as “Basic Groceries.” There is another online list, however, of food and beverage items that are subject to PST and are not considered “Basic Groceries.”

Items that can be taxable by PST include carbonated beverages, including water, as well as chocolate milk and other flavoured milks, food and beverages sold in a heated state for consumption, ready to eat hot dogs and hamburgers, ready to eat fresh, refrigerated or heated sandwiches, chocolate bars, fruit bars, some ice creams, chewing gum and marshmallows, etc.

A full list of food and beverage items subject to PST can be found here (page 14).

Items that are on the province’s “Basic Groceries” list and are not subject to PST include – baby food, breakfast cereal, eggs and egg products, salad dressing, salt for human consumption, fruits and vegetables including fresh, frozen, canned and vacuum sealed along with mix varieties, etc.

A full list of grocery items not subject to PST can be found here (page15).

“General categories of tax-exempt items include basic groceries, prescription drugs and medicines (that can only be obtained by prescription from a duly qualified medical practitioner), books and magazines, feminine hygiene products, and certain medical equipment and orthopedic appliances. Groceries, food and beverage products are subject to PST on the same basis as the GST, therefore when tax applies for GST purposes, PST also applies,” the province says on its website.