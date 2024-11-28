Sentencing submissions presented in case of woman who defrauded Regina Mobile Crisis Services

The Crown and defence presented sentencing submissions at Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Thursday, in the case of a woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.

Arlene Marie Irving, 64, pleaded guilty to both counts of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000 in October. The theft came to light after a forensic audit was conducted of Regina Mobile Crisis Services, where Irving worked in financial administration.

According to the Crown's argument submission, Irving claimed substantial hours of overtime to which she was not entitled, citing one month where the woman claimed 31 days of overtime for at least eight hours each day, and another instance of Irving claiming overtime on Sept. 31, a day that does not exist.

The Crown called the ordeal 'A very sophisticated deception' and is currently seeking a three-year prison sentence plus restitution, and that Irving not be allowed to work in a position of financial trust in the future.

The defence argued that Irving experienced a difficult childhood, resulting in PTSD and addiction.

They are seeking a conditional sentence with no prison time and expressed that Irving should not be considered a danger to society. The defence plans to submit additional documents supporting their argument, prior to sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Jan. 24, 2025.