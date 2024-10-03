REGINA
Regina

    • Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services

    Offices of Mobile Crisis are housed in this building on 11th Avenue in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) Offices of Mobile Crisis are housed in this building on 11th Avenue in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
    Share

    A Regina woman has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after being charged with defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.

    In January of 2022, Arlene Marie Irving was charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

    An investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) began in July 2021 when they were contacted by the non-for-profit organization.

    In March of 2021, the organization was in a transition to a new financial management system when they noticed “financial irregularities.”

    Evidence gathered from the investigation led to Irving being charged. She was 61 at the time and living in British Columbia.

    In January 2022, Mobile Crisis Services said that one of its employees had been fired as a result of a financial investigation but never provided the former employee’s name.

    Irving will be sentenced on Nov. 28.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Investigates

    W5 Investigates What it's like to interview a narco

    Drug smuggling is the main industry for Mexican cartels, but migrant smuggling is turning into a financial windfall. In this fourth instalment of CTV W5's 'Narco Jungle: The Death Train,' Avery Haines is in Juarez where she speaks with one of the human smugglers known as 'coyotes.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News