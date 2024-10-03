Woman pleads guilty to defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services

A Regina woman has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud after being charged with defrauding Regina Mobile Crisis Services.

In January of 2022, Arlene Marie Irving was charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

An investigation by the Regina Police Service (RPS) began in July 2021 when they were contacted by the non-for-profit organization.

In March of 2021, the organization was in a transition to a new financial management system when they noticed “financial irregularities.”

Evidence gathered from the investigation led to Irving being charged. She was 61 at the time and living in British Columbia.

In January 2022, Mobile Crisis Services said that one of its employees had been fired as a result of a financial investigation but never provided the former employee’s name.

Irving will be sentenced on Nov. 28.