Saskatchewan Party to rebuild cabinet after several ministers lose seats
Saskatchewan's provincial election saw the upset of several long time Saskatchewan Party MLAs who lost their seats in urban ridings.
This will provide a new problem for Premier designate Scott Moe, as he now must rebuild his cabinet with less experienced MLAs.
Christine Tell, Gene Makowsky, Laura Ross, Paul Merriman, Bronwyn Eyre, and Lisa Lambert all lost their seats on Monday night.
“It's highly problematic because not only is the representation mostly from rural seats, the 29 rural seats, the bigger problem is they're newer MLAs in Moose Jaw and PA [Prince Albert], for the city seats. what few there are young people or younger, inexperienced people where it's going to be really tough putting them in cabinet," political columnist Murray Mandryk said.
University of Regina political science professor Tom McIntosh also noted that this transition could be a tricky one.
"You're gonna have a whole lot of people who are not only new MLAs, but also trying to learn a new cabinet portfolio at the same time. And new ministers say silly things to the media, they make mistakes, and they get things wrong, and there's a rather steep learning curve" he said.
It was noted that current cabinet ministers who held onto their seats may see some shuffling.
Mandryk cited that the most likely candidate to replace former justice minister, Bronwyn Eyre (Silver Springs) will be Tim McLeod, who previously served as the minister of Mental Health & Addictions.
"So that's obviously a very good thing for Scott Moe in terms of options, because he at least has one working lawyer to be justice minister." Mandryk said
While some positions present clearer options for Scott Moe, there are several slots the premier will likely face difficulty filling.
Mandryk added that it is highly probable to see some shuffling around of the few remaining cabinet ministers in order to accommodate this new layout.
"Jeremy Cockrill will probably move to another portfolio and, they'll find someone else, but they don't have the luxury of having 15 teachers running for them like the NDP did," he said.
With the NDP making a significant stride from the previous election, government proceedings will look different on both sides this term. McIntosh added that this could be an opportunity for the Saskatchewan Party.
"She [Carla Beck] has an opportunity to begin to really present herself as the leader of a real opposition party with a with strength behind it. Moe may be able to use this as an opportunity to say it's a new government. It's all new people. This is a new and fresh start. And so, sort of reset to zero and let's go again," McIntosh said.
In Moe's speech on Monday night, he acknowledged the 'message' sent by voters.
"It was a much closer election than we have seen in quite some time in Saskatchewan. Just roughly over half the voters voted for the Saskatchewan party and there's another half of voters that voted for someone else. And I would say this, I've heard the message that was delivered this evening," Moe said.
