'Bonus football': Riders readying for post-season for first time in three years

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field Saturday versus the BC Lions in the CFL’s West Division Semi-final and will mark their return to the post-season for the first time since 2021.

“It’s bonus football. Sometimes you don’t get the opportunity to do this and it’s really fun that we get to get out here and tee it up this week,” exclaimed quarterback, Trevor Harris.

Harris has plenty of experience in the playoffs since entering the league in 2012, but this will be his first time as a member of the Roughriders.

“I’m excited about who we’re playing, who we’re playing in front of and the fact we get to play this week. Last year at this time, I wasn’t sure I’d ever get the chance to play again. Here I am healthy, ready to rock,” Harris said referring to last year’s season ending injury and the fact the team missed playoffs.

The two-time Grey Cup champion is channeling his playoff mindset already.

“I think sometimes people can have a tendency to over prepare, try harder. You grip the bat tighter, you start to maybe have a little bit of nerves. But to me it’s about trusting my preparation that I’ve done all year, trusting our game plan, and I feel like we’re building something special,” Harris said.

However, the team did reflect on their 27-12 loss to the Calgary Stampeders in the final week of the regular season. Even though Winnipeg won their game earlier in the day, which ultimately led to a meaningless game in the standings versus Calgary, and the Riders playing with a majority of their backups, the team was still not happy with ending with a loss heading into playoffs.

“It’s not the way you want to finish. But we flushed it, and we’re moving forward this week. From a coaching and player standpoint that’s the focus now. You have to move forward because we’re fortunate enough to be in this situation now,” said head coach, Corey Mace.

One member of the team who is moving forward with a whole new look is A.J. Ouellette, who debuted his new hairstyle at practice on Tuesday. The running back was known for his long blonde locks but they have been dyed brown for the postseason.

“I just wanted to change some stuff up, bring a little energy to playoffs. My hair was dark when I won the cup, so bringing it back,” he smirked.

Ouellette was a part of the 2022 Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts, as was coach Mace. The two were asked to reflect on what it takes to be a champion and how they can help a team that has not won a Grey Cup in over a decade.

“We’re telling the young guys, ‘Lean on someone that’s been there before’. I shared with my running back room that there’s going to be ups and downs. You can’t just put your head down if you have mistakes, keep going, lock in, and bring that energy,” he said.

“I think [it’s about] ultimate belief in each other and everybody’s going to do their job and be the best at what they do. We always preach to the selfish about being selfless, focusing on being the best at your job and knowing that the man next to you is doing the same,” Mace shared.