Regina election FAQ: What you need to know ahead of Nov. 13 vote

Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.

To be able to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen who is at least 18 years old by the day of the election, reside in Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months, and be a resident of Regina or own land within the municipality for at least three months.

Here’s what else you need to know before casting your ballot.

Who is running in this election?

Regina residents will be able to vote for the mayor, city councillors, and school board trustees.

Including incumbent Mayor Sandra Masters, there are 11 mayoral candidates. A total of 19 names will be on the ballot for Public School Board Trustee positions in the city, 11 names are on the ballot for city wide separate school boards, and 52 candidates are running for city councillors in 10 different wards.

How do I know which ward and school subdivision I am in?

To find out which ward and school subdivision you are in, you can view the 2024 ward map here. A ward boundary review recently look place, so new boundaries are in effect for the 2024 election.

Do I have to register?

Yes, voters in Regina need to be registered. If you want to vote, you can print and fill out a voter registration form and bring it to your polling station. Forms will also be available at polling stations.

When can I vote?

While election day is Nov. 13, voters have the option of casting their ballot during advance polls from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4. Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any of the advance polls, as long as they bring the proper ID.

Polling stations will be set up at Regina City Hall, Northgate Mall, the North West Leisure Centre, South Leisure Centre, and Victoria Square Mall, and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be a drive-thru polling station at Regina City Hall which will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must enter from 12th Avenue onto Smith Street. An advance polling station will also be at the University of Regina URSU multi-purpose room in the Riddell Centre on Nov. 4 only.

On Nov. 13, voters will need to go to their designated polling location between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. They can find that by looking up their address here.

What do I need to bring?

Voters will need to bring either one piece of government issued photo ID or two pieces of government ID that have their name and at least one with their address.

Other acceptable pieces of ID are passports, birth certificates, social insurance cards, and any other piece of identification issued by the Government of Canada, the Government of Saskatchewan, a Saskatchewan municipality, a school division or an Indian Band in Saskatchewan, or the Metis Nation – Saskatchewan.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, eligible voters have the option to apply to mail in their ballot, which must be received at the Elections Regina office before 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

You can apply for a mail-in-ballot online, by email, mail, fax, or in person at the Elections Regina office. Once completed, it can either be mailed to the Elections Regina office or dropped off.

Anything else I need to know?

The City of Regina will be offering free transit and paratransit on Election Day, which includes the return trip.