Advance polling stations open in Regina, city officials hope for more voter turnout

Advance polling stations for the Regina civic election opened Friday morning.

Residents have the opportunity to vote early for the next mayor, city council and school board.

There are six advance polling stations open across the city.

Regina City Hall, Northgate Mall, the North West Leisure Centre, South Leisure Centre, and Victoria Square Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There is also a drive-thru polling station at city hall.

"It's been well received. It works really well down here when there's a lack of parking downtown,” said Amber Ackerman, the Assistant Returning Officer for the City of Regina.

There were just over 13,000 people who cast their ballot in advance polling during the 2020 election.

Voter turnout in the last election was just 21.26 per cent, so the City of Regina has taken extra measures to increase turnout this year.

"I would say it's pretty hard for anybody not to know that there's a municipal election that's taking place. There's lots of signage out in the community. We have a fantastic website that gives voters the information that they need to know,” Ackerman said.

Victoria Square Mall saw many out to vote during the first day of advance polls.

"Voting is an important responsibility, so that's one of the reason that I'm here today is just that. I think that's part of what being a citizen actually is to cast your vote," one voter said.

"I've always done it, and I believe that you should. If you don't vote, we have no reason to complain later,” another voter noted.

Residents are able to vote at any of the polling locations throughout the city.

The polling stations are open until 6 p.m. from Nov. 1 to 4.

Election day is on Nov. 13.