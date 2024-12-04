REGINA
Regina

    • No one injured after fire at Dewdney Ave business

    Regina fire crews responded to a commercial business fire on Dewdney Avenue on Dec. 3, 2024. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina fire crews responded to a commercial business fire on Dewdney Avenue on Dec. 3, 2024. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Regina fire crews responded to a Dewdney Avenue business late Tuesday night after reports of a blaze.

    Crews were called to the commercial building on the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.

    The flames were quickly contained by firefighters – who completed their searches of the business and reported no injuries.

    In a photo from the scene, the affected business appeared to be Head to Head Novelties and Hemp Shop.

    The incident is under investigation, according to Regina fire.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote

    French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News