No one injured after fire at Dewdney Ave business

Regina fire crews responded to a Dewdney Avenue business late Tuesday night after reports of a blaze.

Crews were called to the commercial building on the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The flames were quickly contained by firefighters – who completed their searches of the business and reported no injuries.

In a photo from the scene, the affected business appeared to be Head to Head Novelties and Hemp Shop.

The incident is under investigation, according to Regina fire.