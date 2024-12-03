REGINA
    • Highway 13 reopened following two vehicle crash, 1 passenger injured

    A two-vehicle collision resulted in a police presence on Highway 13 in southeastern Saskatchewan Tuesday night.

    Police say the collision occurred five kilometres east of Hume, which itself is located 15 kilometres east of Weyburn.

    According to Weyburn RCMP, officers responded along with local firefighters and paramedics.

    An investigation determined that a truck and semi collided. The passenger of the semi reported non-life-threatening injuries to police and was taken to hospital for further assessment.

    Both the driver of the truck and the driver of the semi reported no injuries to police.

    Highway 13 was closed for several hours as emergency services were at the scene. As of 1 p.m. on Dec. 4, the highway has been reopened.

    An investigation into the collision continues, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

