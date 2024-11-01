Here are the candidates for Ward 3 in Regina

Ward 3 will cover a smaller portion of the city in the south/southwest but has a voting population of 21,078, making it the second highest next to Ward 6 when it comes to the number of eligible voters.

It includes the community associations of Lakeview and Cathedral as well as school subdivisions five and three.

Outgoing Coun. Andrew Stevens who served on council for more than eight years is not seeking re-election, leaving three new candidates vying for the seat at city hall.

Running in Ward 3 is Barry Wilkie, David Froh and Faaiq Tanveer.

Wilkie, who has lived in Ward 3 his whole life says he offers years of business experience that would help in the growth of the city by making “smart decisions not political decisions.”

“My goal is to hold the city accountable for poor business decisions,” Wilkie’s profile on the city’s website reads. “We need to become fiscally responsible and accountable for all capital expenditures. Our infrastructure should be our [number one] priority. We can no longer allow poor decision to take place in our city,” Wilkie’s profile also says.

David Froh is also a lifelong resident of Ward 3 and says he will offer an extensive track record of community-building.

Currently, Froh is a community leader with senior economic and community development experience. He currently serves as vice president of the Regina Food Bank and recently served as Economic Development Regina’s vice president.

“I offer a track record of building opportunities and community and getting things done for Regina,” Froh says in his campaign video. “I believe in creating a more inclusive, sustainable, dynamic and prosperous Regina,” Froh also says.

Tanveer lists five priorities he would focus on if elected.

Safety, affordability, economic growth, tax reform and inclusivity.

Tanveer says he has a background in accounting and finance as well as experience in running a business. That experience brings strategic planning expertise and effective problem-solving skills, Tanveer says.

“I believe in practical solutions. With my degree in accounting and finance, experience running a business and working as a volunteer, I have strong foundation in planning and problem solving, I’m committed to putting our community first, listening to your concerns and being a strong vocal representative,” Tanveer says in his campaign video.

Advance polls opened on Nov. 1 with election day set for Nov. 13.