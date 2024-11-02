CUPE healthcare workers rally in Redvers, Sask.

Members of CUPE Health Care Workers Sask. and supporters gathered outside of a health care centre in Redvers on Friday afternoon to voice their concerns.

Over the past year, the facility has had to close at various times due to services not being available, putting those in an emergency situation at serious risk of not receiving proper care.

“The people who live in this community deserve a healthcare system,” said Bashir Jalloh, the President of CUPE Health Care Workers Sask.

Adrienne Gardiner is from Gainsborough, Sask. and said the Redvers health care facility is necessary for her family.

Travelling hours to Regina is also not a good choice for Gardiner, as it just puts pressure on another area when the services could be offered closer to home.

“You go, you’re on a stretcher in the hallway. There isn’t enough for everyone to go around, it’s very concerning,” said Gardiner about going to larger centres.

Leading up to the 2024 provincial election, healthcare was a major talking point for all parties.

CTV News reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Government of Saskatchewan about the situation in Redvers but did not receive a response before deadline.

The Saskatchewan Party’s platform does say they will continue to hire more doctors, nurses and specialists to deliver on Saskatchewan’s Health Human Resources Action Plan.

Those living in the Redvers area hope their voices were heard in the election.

“There needs to be facilities in these small communities for us to be able to access, it’s unfair to ask people to travel over an hour for proper health care,” Gardiner said.