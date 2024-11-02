Métis Nation Saskatchewan holds fall Legislative Assembly in Regina

The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.

There was much that took place including delegates being tasked with passing amendments to the Metis Constitution.

“Twice a year, we hold assemblies in the spring and fall and there’s always new things going on because we’re working with the federal, provincial governments, industry institutions and First Nations,” said Glenn McCallum, the president of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan.

“There’s so many moving parts and to be able to update ourselves, but more importantly let’s create legislation around the citizenship issues and other things we need to do,” he said.

The assembly started with McCallum giving his state of the nation address, which was followed with a special citizenship ceremony.

“We passed a resolution last year, coming home resolution so that people can register. They don't necessarily get the benefits that go along with it. But as long as their roots are recognized and then they feel good about themselves in regard to being and belonging to Saskatchewan. So that's what we're doing today. And we're going to continue building that, openness, with people living out of Saskatchewan,” McCallum explained.

“We have more than 80,000 here in Saskatchewan. We’ve been working hard in the last seven and half years to be able to get to the point of creating a system that people would appreciate but more importantly trust.”

Every year, the Metis Nation Saskatchewan try to focus on their key priorities within government.

McCallum said they like to focus on some of their main priorities that include healthcare, education, child and family language and justice.

This was the first assembly back in Regina since the COVID-19 pandemic.