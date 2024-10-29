Man hit with own vehicle that was stolen in Whitewood, Sask. robbery: RCMP

RCMP are looking for two people after a robbery in Whitewood, Sask. that saw a man run over with his own vehicle that had been stolen.

Around 11:45 Monday night, RCMP says it was called to a business in Whitewood for the report of a robbery.

“Investigation determined an individual was parked outside of the business. An adult male approached the victim, deployed bear spray at him, then physically forced him from the vehicle. The suspect then stole the vehicle, striking the victim with it as he fled. The victim, an adult male, was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature,” a news release said.

RCMP said they located the vehicle on the Cowessess First Nation but were not able to pull it over.

Police said the vehicle later came to a stop and four occupants fled on foot.

Two have been located and no charges were laid on them at this time, RCMP said.

Officers are still looking for a fourth occupant of the stolen vehicle and a suspect in the robbery described as 25 to 30 years old and about six feet tall.

RCMP said he was last seen wearing a white and grey hoodie and sweatpants.

Police are asking residents not to approach the suspect if they see him and report any sightings to Broadview RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Whitewood, Sask. is about 180 kilometres east of Regina along Highway 1.