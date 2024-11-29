Extreme cold warning in effect for areas around Regina

Update: The extreme cold warning has now ended for the Regina area.

Frigid temperatures and wind chills have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue an extreme cold warning for areas around Regina and other pats of southern and central Saskatchewan.

The Queen City is not included in the warning but was under a fog advisory Friday morning.

Included in the warning is Pilot Butte, White City and Balgonie, as well as Lumsden and Craven.

Further north the city of Saskatoon is also under the warning Friday morning.

“An arctic airmass is moving over the region, dropping overnight lows to near minus 30 and below. These temperatures combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme wind chill values of minus 40 overnight Thursday and into Friday morning,” ECCC said on its website Friday morning.

In southern Saskatchewan extreme cold warnings are issued when the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach -40 C for at least two hours, according to ECCC.

Temperatures in southern Saskatchewan are expected to moderate by Tuesday next week.

As of 9 a.m. Friday ECCC ended the extreme cold warning for the Regina area.