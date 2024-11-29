Extreme cold warning in effect for areas around Regina
Update: The extreme cold warning has now ended for the Regina area.
Frigid temperatures and wind chills have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue an extreme cold warning for areas around Regina and other pats of southern and central Saskatchewan.
The Queen City is not included in the warning but was under a fog advisory Friday morning.
Included in the warning is Pilot Butte, White City and Balgonie, as well as Lumsden and Craven.
Further north the city of Saskatoon is also under the warning Friday morning.
“An arctic airmass is moving over the region, dropping overnight lows to near minus 30 and below. These temperatures combined with winds of 10 to 15 km/h will produce extreme wind chill values of minus 40 overnight Thursday and into Friday morning,” ECCC said on its website Friday morning.
In southern Saskatchewan extreme cold warnings are issued when the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach -40 C for at least two hours, according to ECCC.
Temperatures in southern Saskatchewan are expected to moderate by Tuesday next week.
Current watches and warnings can be seen here. As of 9 a.m. Friday ECCC ended the extreme cold warning for the Regina area.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates A 'ticking time bomb': Inside Syria's toughest prison holding accused high-ranking ISIS members
In the last of a three-part investigation, W5's Avery Haines was given rare access to a Syrian prison, where thousands of accused high-ranking ISIS members are being held.
'Mayday!': New details emerge after Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Mirabel airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
BREAKING Supreme Court affirms constitutionality of B.C. law on opioid health costs recovery
Canada's top court has affirmed the constitutionality of a law that would allow British Columbia to pursue a class-action lawsuit against opioid providers on behalf of other provinces, the territories and the federal government.
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Irregular sleep patterns may raise risk of heart attack and stroke, study suggests
Sleeping and waking up at different times is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, even for people who get the recommended amount of sleep, according to new research.
Real GDP per capita declines for 6th consecutive quarter, household savings rise
Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized pace of one per cent during the third quarter, in line with economists' expectations.
Nick Cannon says he's seeking help for narcissistic personality disorder
Nick Cannon has spoken out about his recent diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, saying 'I need help.'
California man who went missing for 25 years found after sister sees his picture in the news
It’s a Thanksgiving miracle for one California family after a man who went missing in 1999 was found 25 years later when his sister saw a photo of him in an online article, authorities said.
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
Saskatoon
-
Ontario men arrested after Saskatoon police seize 16 kilos of meth, nearly $70K in cash
Saskatoon police say officers arrested three 20-year-old men Wednesday afternoon and seized nearly $70,000, in cash as well as various illicit drugs.
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Saskatoon
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for parts of central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, on Thursday.
-
Sask. forecasting $743.5M deficit in mid-year financial report, up $470.5M from budget
The provincial government says increases to crop insurance claims later in the growing season are a main reason for Thursday’s mid-year deficit forecast of $743.5 million, which is up more than $470 million from the budget.
Winnipeg
-
Hanover School Division laying off 93 EAs due to confusion over funding
The Hanover School Division is laying off 93 educational assistants, citing an "unexpected loss of federal funding for Jordan's Principle programming."
-
A tale of two downtowns: Restaurants opening and closing show complexity of downtown revival
Proposed developments and new businesses opening are fueling optimism for some on a revival of downtown Winnipeg, but some business owners say the present remains problematic.
-
Winnipeg security company defrauded out of $72K: police
A pair of employees at a Winnipeg security company have been charged for their alleged involvement in payroll fraud.
Edmonton
-
Oilers rightly optimistic they can pull themselves into NHL playoff picture. Again
Hockey fans know the adage: U.S. Thanksgiving, while unofficial, serves as a great calendar marker in predicting which teams will make the National Hockey League playoffs.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few more cold and snowy days, then the deep freeze breaks
We'll close out November with two more frigid days and Sunday doesn't look much warmer.
-
Alberta will patrol shared border with Montana as tariff threat looms: premier
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province is ready to take border security into its own hands.
Calgary
-
Multiple crashes reported on Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police say there are at least three major crashes on Deerfoot Trail on Friday morning as frigid overnight temperatures likely led to icy conditions in many areas.
-
Black Friday deals look to appeal to budget-friendly Calgary shoppers
Black Friday sales are in full swing as annual shopping holiday returns, and Calgary retailers are competing harder than ever to coax budget-conscience shoppers into a deal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Temperatures to rise more than 20 degrees in less than 2 days
A weather pattern with both persistent Arctic air and an ample supply of moisture have left Albertans with a much different weather story than they started the month with.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes name 3 new members to its Wall of Honour
The Lethbridge Hurricanes’ Wall of Honour will be getting a little more crowded.
-
Avonlea Homes team members go on shopping spree for Lethbridge Family Services' Angel Tree Campaign
The Christmas spirit was on full display Thursday morning inside Toys "R" Us thanks to the team from Avonlea Homes, who spent their morning buying toys and gifts for Lethbridge Family Services’ Angel Tree Campaign.
-
Marshal Iwaasa's family still seeks answers five years after his disappearance
On Nov. 17, 2019, 26-year-old Marshal Iwaasa left his mother's home in Lethbridge and told his family he was driving to Calgary.
Toronto
-
Black Friday sales stretch out for weeks: retail analyst
Black Friday is officially the busiest shopping day of the year, even surpassing Boxing Day and Super Saturday, the final Saturday before Christmas. Analysts say retailers are rolling out Black Friday sales sooner now, making them last longer into Cyber Monday and beyond.
-
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
-
House fire in North York sends 6 people to hospital
Six people are in hospital as a precaution after a fire broke out in a North York home overnight.
Ottawa
-
'Dude, Where's My Bus?' Ottawa man fed up with OC Transpo makes documentary exploring transit troubles
Gio Petti put together a documentary on OC Transpo, asking how we got here. How did a city that was once lauded as an example of how to do transit right, and that boasted some of the highest per capita transit ridership numbers in the country, become a system that now elicits so much frustration from users?
-
Ottawa to begin full enforcement of 3-item garbage limit on Monday: Here’s what you need to know
The City of Ottawa will begin the final phase of the graduated approach to enforcing the city’s new three-item garbage limit on Monday, leaving behind any extra items not in a yellow bag.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov.29-Dec. 1
Santa Claus visits Ottawa and eastern Ontario, the Ottawa Black Bears play their first game and Christmas market season continues. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
Montreal
-
'Mayday!': New details emerge after Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Mirabel airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
Some Quebec daycares to open at 10 a.m. due to worker strike
For the third week in a row, some 3,000 workers at daycares in Quebec are expected go on strike for a few hours.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service officially takes over from the RCMP after years-long saga
The years-long saga over who will police the city of Surrey has reached its final chapter.
-
Vancouver businesses told to prepare for Swiftie traffic: report
The Taylor Swift train is just a week away from stopping in Vancouver.
-
Could Vancouver's public funds be used for investments in cryptocurrency?
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has apparently expressed interest in cryptocurrency investments.
Vancouver Island
-
Avian flu case discovered in Greater Victoria, officials confirm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed a case of avian flu has been detected in Greater Victoria, on the Saanich Peninsula.
-
Real GDP per capita declines for 6th consecutive quarter, household savings rise
Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized pace of one per cent during the third quarter, in line with economists' expectations.
-
Penelakut Island food stores spoil after power outage during B.C. windstorm
Hundreds of people on B.C.'s Penelakut Island are staring down a winter without their essential food stores.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
London
-
Sarnia police lay charges after women wakes up to naked man in her home
An arrest has been made after a break and enter call in Sarnia where a woman woke up to a naked man in her home. Police said after investigating, officers were able to identify a 26-year-old man who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in London.
-
Knights' Boulton hit with eight-game suspension
The left winger has been suspended eight games, retroactive to Nov. 23 against Saginaw, when he was handed a major penalty for slashing, along with a game misconduct.
-
'Shock, disappointment, and excitement': South Bruce not selected for nuclear waste project
Anja Vandervlies and Michelle Stein could hardly believe it when they heard South Bruce was not going to host Canada’s first permanent storage facility for nuclear waste.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Police looking for missing teen last seen in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for information about the whereabouts of a missing teen.
-
Mother from Guelph, Ont. seeks answers following son's death in prison
Brody Robinson was found without vital signs in his cell at Millhaven Institution the evening of Oct. 29. He was 23-years-old.
Northern Ontario
-
Another 50 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
Ongoing bed bug issue at a Timmins apartment building is 'like living in hell'
A battle with bed bugs continues at 217 Pine St. North in Timmins, according to a tenant who has lived there for a year and a half.
-
California man who went missing for 25 years found after sister sees his picture in the news
It’s a Thanksgiving miracle for one California family after a man who went missing in 1999 was found 25 years later when his sister saw a photo of him in an online article, authorities said.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school cancellations and delays in the Maritimes for Friday, Nov. 29.
-
Gas prices fall in N.S., P.E.I., increase slightly in N.B.
Gas prices change in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Trudeau Liberals' two-month GST holiday bill passes the House, off to the Senate
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays passed in the House of Commons late Thursday.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.