Regina

    • Ministry of Highways releases annual snow campaign as Sask. braces for more snow

    Robert Dolinski, a snowplow operator, spoke at a Ministry of Highways event on Friday. (Angela Stewart / CTV News) Robert Dolinski, a snowplow operator, spoke at a Ministry of Highways event on Friday. (Angela Stewart / CTV News)
    Snowplows will be on standby ready to go as the province is expected to get more snow over the weekend.

    On Friday, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways released their annual Snow Campaign that focuses on the Highway Hotline and keeping snowplow operators safe.

    "Stay back. Give us room and stay safe. That's the biggest thing we need. We need a lot of room to do our job,” said Robert Dolinski, a snowplow operator in the city.

    The ministry released a new ad for the Highway Hotline that includes new terminology and road colours to describe driving conditions on the highways.

    "Our goal is to make sure we're providing information to the public to make their best decision for themselves to get where they're going to safely and to also ensure that we're trying to provide safe passage for our plow operators as well,” said Tom Lees, the Assistant Deputy Minister of the Operation and Maintenance Division for the province.

    CAA Saskatchewan is encouraging everyone to put together a winter safety kit for your car if you are going to be heading out on the roads.

    "Pack winter clothes, make sure you have your winter clothes, your boots, your mitts, all those kinds of things. Extra water. Some snacks. If you do get stranded, stay in your vehicle. Call CAA,” said Lona Gervais, Senior Communications Specialist with CAA Saskatchewan.

    Having winter tires on your car is also essential.

    "All kinds of things can happen when you're driving. Something runs out in front of you. Someone or the unpredictability of the drivers around you. Having those winter tires really helps you maneuver that vehicle where you want to put it,” said Geoff Wiebe, the National Account Manager with Kal Tire.

    Saskatchewan and much of the southern part of the province could see snowfall totals up to 25 centimetres in some areas with the snow expected to end late Sunday evening. 

