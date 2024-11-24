Regina slammed with second snowstorm inside a week

Regina is digging itself out yet again – mere days after it was slammed with the first major snowfall of the season.

Snowfall warnings continue to cover the majority of southern Saskatchewan, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). The warnings include Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Swift Current and The Battlefords.

Weather conditions first deteriorated on Saturday, as a low-pressure system hailing over northern Montana continued to spread, accumulating snow over a large area.

For the west of the province, the accumulating snow will begin to taper off Sunday morning – while east central regions of Saskatchewan will receive heavy snow into Sunday evening.

Snowfall totals of 15 to 25 centimeters are expected, according to the weather service.

The City of Regina officially declared its snow routes on Saturday. The routes became effective at 6 a.m. Sunday morning and will remain in effect till 6 a.m. Monday.

While the routes are declared, the city reminds residents that there is no on-street parking along the identified routes for a 24-hour period – allowing crews to completely clear the vital streets from curb to curb.

The routes are marked with blue signage depicting a white snowflake in the centre.

According to ECCC, snowfall is expected to continue through to Nov. 26 in the Queen City.

As 12 p.m. Sunday, the Highway Hotline is not recommending travel on highways in the province's east central region, including Highways 3, 5, 9, 16, 35, 49 and portions of 11 and 15.

Highways surrounding Regina, including the Trans-Canada are listed as "covered" and "partially covered."

-More details to come.