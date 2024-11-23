Dinosaur discovery reveals more about ancient Saskatchewan

Researchers from McGill University have discovered a first of its kind fossil specimen for Saskatchewan.

Fragments of Centrosaurus, a dinosaur who lived around 75 million years ago were found in a bone bed located near Lake Diefenbaker.

The finding has shed light on the habitat range of the dinosaur, as well as create a better understanding of what was happening in ancient Saskatchewan during that time period.

“With the finding, we definitely have proof that that specific dinosaur species ranged as far East as Saskatchewan. We knew it was in Alberta but now we know it was [here],” said Alexandre Demers-Potvin from the department of biology at McGill University.

For nearly a century, the Lake Diefenbaker bone bed has been a hotspot for fossil discoveries.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is thrilled with the recent finding as it shows Saskatchewan’s prehistoric inhabitants were more diverse than previously thought.

Although McGill conducted the research, the fossils will be returned to Saskatchewan to become a part of the RSM.

“Over the last few decades, we’re starting to find some very interesting fossils. It looks now at least for the Cretaceous at least there are a more to discover in Saskatchewan,” Demers-Potvin said.