Chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting 7 women denies all allegations as part of second day of testimony

Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting seven women from 2010 through 2021, denied ever touching any of the alleged victims in a sexual nature while under oath.

The Crown wrapped up its case on Wednesday and proceedings continued Thursday when Manz first took the stand as a witness. Friday was the first full day of questioning for the defence case.

The victim’s names are protected by a publication ban. Many were treated several times by Manz before the alleged incidents occurred adding he remembered doing so with each patient.

Defence co-counsel Kathy Hodgson-Smith took Manz through an extensive review of each alleged victim’s medical records and health history as well as how he treated each patient.

“Do you remember each appointment?” Hodgson-Smith questioned.

“No,” Manz responded.

Manz told the court Thursday he has between 5,000 and 7,000 scheduled appointments every year.

He referred to his notes extensively to recollect each appointment with the alleged victims.

As Hodgson-Smith took Manz through each patient’s medical records, he gave justification for why he treated them a certain way. Each often described having neck and back pain, which Manz would treat using a certain stretch called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF).

The complainants described in their testimony this was the maneuver Manz allegedly sexually touched them in.

Allegations denied

Hodgson-Smith asked Manz seven times if he every used his power as a chiropractor for a sexual purpose.

“No,” Manz responded seven times.

Manz was also asked to describe the PNF stretch and where he would place his hands. He showed the court he would place one hand on the patient’s neck and the other on their head.

“My hand would have been placed with my thumb behind her traps and their scalp so I could help aid the pressure in the muscles to see if it was intense,” he said.

Some of the complainants claimed his hand positioning would change over time from when they first received the PNF stretch so that he would be touching their breast.

“Could you have touched her breast while doing the PNF stretch?” Hodgson-Smith asked Manz seven times.

“No,” he responded seven times. “The treatment was consistent. There was the same treatment visit to visit every time.”

Hodgson-Smith would follow up the answer to ask if he didn’t recall the specific appointment, how could he be sure he did not touch the patient’s breast.

“It’d be impossible to do the stretch,” Manz would respond. “You couldn’t maintain the stabilization of the patient’s shoulder and do [the stretch] effectively if you’re reaching that far down.

Manz reiterated he had informed consent to perform the treatment, and the patients never withdrew consent in any appointment.

“She had consented. She had signed the consent form. She had consented every time we did the treatment,” he said when recollecting one patient’s treatment. “She consented the first time around. She never objected.”

“She made no signs of feeling ill at ease. She never said anything to me that she was uncomfortable in the least,” Manz added.

He would say similar remarks when asked about the other alleged victims.

Testimony adjourned again

Due to the lengthy defense examination, Manz’s testimony remains uncomplete.

Hodgson-Smith did indicate she had completed her questioning, but the Crown said it would be fairer to Manz, counsel and the jury to delay cross examination until after the weekend.

Cross examination is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

The defense is also expected to bring forward their own expert witness to testify next week.

After all witnesses are examined, one jury member will be selected at random to be removed before the 12 remaining jurors will come to a unanimous decision.