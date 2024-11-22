REGINA
Regina

    • B.C. man dies in collision on Sask. highway

    Sask RCMP File
    

    A man from British Columbia has died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 6 near Milestone, Sask.

    Milestone RCMP received a report of the collision Around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

    Paramedics and officers responded to the scene, where found that a truck and semi collided, the RCMP said.

    The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man from B.C., was declared dead at the scene.

    Paramedics took the driver of the semi to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Milestone RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP collision analyst are investigating.

    The crash occurred around 19 kilometres south of Regina.

