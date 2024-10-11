Sask. Party vows to keep small business tax rate at 1 per cent

REGINA
    Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says if given the opportunity to form government again, his party would keep the small business tax rate at one per cent.

    The province reduced the rate from two to one per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many businesses were forced to shut down due to public health restrictions.

    Previously, the rate was set to increase back to two per cent in July 2025.

    Moe’s pitch comes on the heels of a similar announcement from the NDP on Tuesday, when that party committed to freezing the small business tax at one per cent for four years, if elected.

    Moe also touted numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday showing the province added over 17,000 new jobs in the past year.

    “The Saskatchewan Party’s goal is to keep Saskatchewan’s economy strong and creating new jobs and opportunities,” Moe said in a news release.

    Along with keeping the tax rate at one per cent, Moe said Saskatchewan would continue to have the highest threshold of yearly income in the country that can be claimed under the small business tax rate, at $600,000.

    Moe said his party also plans to work with the Saskatoon and Saskatchewan chambers of commerce to create a new tax credit for small and medium sized businesses to encourage modest sized companies to expand and create jobs.

    “We will provide an annual grant of $285,000 to the Saskatchewan Chamber for local chambers throughout the province to use to provide $5,000 bursaries to local young entrepreneurs for business development,” Moe said.

    He said a strong economy will help provide government with the resources it needs to provide important services such as healthcare and education.

